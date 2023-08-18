Entering his 35th season overall with the program and 24th as the head coach, St. Charles West’s Gary Strauss still very much enjoys this time of year.

"Probably my favorite thing is piecing everything together. Although it was nice last year having a lot of returners, too, but I enjoy trying to see how everything fits,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are kind of movable pieces that we don’t know exactly where they’re gonna fit yet, so to me that’s one of my favorite parts of coaching. I get excited every year when we start that process.”

The Warriors compiled a 9-3 record last season and won the Class 3 District 3 championship before falling to Sullivan in the quarterfinal round.

Strauss has just a handful of starters back on both sides of the ball this season with graduation hitting the offensive and defensive lines the hardest.

“That’s where the most work has to come from,” he said. “I think skill-wise we’re gonna be OK. Right now, the problem on our lines is we don’t have a lot of depth. I think we’ll be solid, but if somebody would get hurt, we might have to move somebody from another position.”

One guy Strauss can count on in the trenches is senior Dylan Schooler, the Warriors’ lone returning starter on the line.

“He gives some leadership to the group because we’re young with probably a sophomore starting and three juniors,” Strauss said. “And one of the juniors has never played football before and one of them has never played offensive line before. So, it’s a little scary.”

The quarterback spot will be manned by senior transfer Jake Titone, who threw for 759 yards and rushed for 285 more last season as the starting signal caller for Fort Zumwalt East.

“He fits very well into what he do, so I think he’ll do very well for us,” Strauss said.

Titone, though, will miss St. Charles West’s season opener due to an ejection in his final game as a Lion last year, so either senior Morgan Regot or junior Tucker Runion will line up under center against St. Dominic.

Titone and his fellow QBs will welcome back the Warriors’ leading receiver from last season in junior tight end Kyle Cotton, who hauled in 40 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s very talented,” Strauss said. “Got unbelievable hands.”

In the backfield, the Warriors must replace the graduated Jacob Kirt and his 1,863 yards and 21 TDs rushing last season. They do bring back their second-leading rusher from a year ago in senior Jack Anzalone, who accounted for 548 yards and 11 scores on the ground.

“I’d look for Jack to have more yardage this year,” Strauss said. “I think we’ll be able to run a little more option than we have in the past few years, so I think he fits that style of offense for us.”

Regot, Runion, junior Luke Buehler and senior Willie Sanchez will all also likely see reps at running back for St. Charles West. Regot carried the ball 22 times for 153 yards and two TDs in a late-season spot start against St. Charles when Kirt was injured.

“Last year, (Regot) played all year on a torn meniscus,” Strauss said. “This year, he’s fully healthy, so it's gonna be nice to have him full speed all year.”

Regot is also the undisputed leader of the Warrior defense after a junior campaign in which he racked up a team-high 138 tackles and was named a second-team all-state linebacker.

“He’s just an incredible player,” Strauss said. “He watches a lot of film and a lot of times he’ll call stuff out before it happens, which is kind of nice.”

Buehler is also another returning starter at linebacker.

“He got better and better as the year went on last year and he was only a sophomore,” Strauss said. “He’s really worked hard here in the offseason, and I think he’s gonna have a good year for us.”

The St. Charles West secondary welcomes back cornerbacks Sanchez and senior Aerion Williams, and Runion will also return to slot in at either safety or linebacker depending on the coverage.