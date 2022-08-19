No. 7 small school: Vashon beefs up schedule to prepare for longer postseason run

Will Franklin watched the errant football fly high in the sky and begin its descent into a row of parked cars.

It managed to find grass and bounce between the vehicles, but Franklin — Vashon High’s football coach — wasn’t having it. Franklin’s Wolverines were supposed to be enjoying a well-deserved water break on a sweltering August afternoon, not punting the ball for fun.

And surely not punting it near the coaching staff’s parking spots near the practice field.

Franklin hollered for his assistant coach Darren Boone.

“Bone! Run them,” he said. “Run them for kicking that ball.”

Boone worked his whistle and the Wolverines’ water break was abruptly cut short.

The No. 7 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Vashon has an outrageous amount of potential. Whether or not it can capitalize on that potential this fall will come down to one thing.

Discipline.

“We have a lot of athletes, but discipline brings a lot to a team,” senior receiver and defensive back Javante Chandler said.

Vashon went 9-2, won the Public High League and a Class 4 district championship. It’s the first district title for the Wolverines in a decade. Their reward for advancing in the postseason was a trip to Bonne Terre to play North County High in a quarterfinal. It did not go the way Vashon hoped as the Raiders rolled to a 49-24 win. It was an enlightening experience for the players and their coach.

“We noticed we had to be more disciplined,” Chandler said. “We weren’t as disciplined as other teams that we played further out in the season.”

Franklin felt his team needed to be pitted against stronger opponents. Last season Vashon’s nonconference schedule included Webster Groves, Vianney and Affton, which went a combined 2-28. The other nonconference foe was De Smet, which dominated Vashon, 42-7.

“Last year taught me a few things about the team and the program and where we need to go,” Franklin said. “Never playing on a stage with that kind of a big environment, I need to see this early to see what kind of team I have.”

Franklin will find out in a hurry as Vashon’s schedule is overloaded. The Wolverines open the season at Kirkwood, then travel to Cardinal Ritter for Week 2. They’ll also play at St. Louis U. High and Fort Zumwalt North before October.

“I think it’s good that our schedule is like this this year,” Chandler said. “The smoke is good. It’s a good chance for us to get ourselves out there. We just have to keep working and try our best.”

Vashon returns a healthy chunk of regulars from last year, including sophomore running back and defensive back Dierre Hill Jr. (6-foot, 180 pounds). Hill rushed for 1,120 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns. He’s already landed a handful of Power 5 NCAA Division I scholarship offers.

Senior quarterback Malious “Mac” Cain III (6-4, 190) completed 75 of 150 passes for 1,160 yards, 20 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times.

Senior receiver Zach Smith Jr. (5-11, 185) caught 25 passes for 573 yards and 10 touchdowns. Chandler (5-7, 156) had 16 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

The offensive line returns three regulars including junior Jonah Logan (6-10, 340), who’s the biggest lineman in the state and he used to be bigger.

“He had to lose some weight. He was 380,” Franklin said. “He’s taking a big time step as a full-time starter as a junior. He’s still got time to grow and learn the position.”

Senior Courtney “Goggles” McNeal (6-4, 300) and senior Danico Clauson also are back to give the Wolverines some needed experience up front.

The defensive line features senior T’Darrian Owens (6-0, 230), who made 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.

The defensive backfield is loaded as Hill will line up at safety. He made 21 tackles and three interceptions. Junior Dorian “Miami” Phillips (5-9, 156) is a live wire in the secondary. He has the ability to make big-time plays but his aggressiveness can be high risk, high reward.

“He’s fast as lightning, he understands the position,” Franklin said. “He’s a gambler, but what’s a corner that doesn’t take risks?”

With a beefed-up schedule and expectations as high as they have ever been at Vashon, the Wolverines understand there is work to be done. Especially if they’re going to achieve the goals they have set for themselves.