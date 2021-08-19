No. 8 large school: McCluer has the playmakers to put together a special season

Howard Brown heard chatter after his McCluer football team finished its spring season. Much of it was at best dismissive and at worst derisive. With no chance at a postseason and only a handful of teams based in either North St. Louis County or the St. Louis Public School’s Public High League participating, spring football did not have the same credibility as the most recent fall season, which was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These young people came out here and were playing at 100 miles per hour,” Brown said. “You could not tell me they didn’t believe they couldn’t go to state, win a playoff game or go to the playoffs. They played just like it. We didn’t think about, ‘Well, we don’t have playoffs.’ That’s out of our control. What we control was in between those lines.”

McCluer went 3-2 with a season-opening loss at Pattonville and a season-ending loss at Carterville, Illinois. In between the Comets knocked off Hazelwood Central, Ritenour and Lift For Life. It won the Suburban Conference Green Pool, the first conference championship for McCluer in at least two decades, possibly three, according to Brown.

Now the Comets are primed to reassert themselves as a team to be reckoned with this fall. McCluer is the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.