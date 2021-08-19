No. 8 large school: McCluer has the playmakers to put together a special season

Howard Brown heard chatter after his McCluer football team finished its spring season. Much of it was at best dismissive and at worst derisive. With no chance at a postseason and only a handful of teams based in either North St. Louis County or the St. Louis Public School’s Public High League participating, spring football did not have the same credibility as the most recent fall season, which was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
“These young people came out here and were playing at 100 miles per hour,” Brown said. “You could not tell me they didn’t believe they couldn’t go to state, win a playoff game or go to the playoffs. They played just like it. We didn’t think about, ‘Well, we don’t have playoffs.’ That’s out of our control. What we control was in between those lines.”
McCluer went 3-2 with a season-opening loss at Pattonville and a season-ending loss at Carterville, Illinois. In between the Comets knocked off Hazelwood Central, Ritenour and Lift For Life. It won the Suburban Conference Green Pool, the first conference championship for McCluer in at least two decades, possibly three, according to Brown.
Now the Comets are primed to reassert themselves as a team to be reckoned with this fall. McCluer is the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
McCluer not only won its conference, it returns conference player of the year in senior quarterback Michael Hopkins. The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Hopkins completed 67 of 119 passes for 1,114 yards, nine touchdowns and was intercepted once. He also rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns.
Hopkins will be at the wheel of what Brown believes will be an explosive offense that has more than its share of playmakers.
“If we stay healthy and keep working hard it’s going to be a lot of fun watching the offense,” Brown said.
Also returning is all-around standout Kameron Gillespie (6-0, 185), who’ll shift between the backfield and wide receiver. In the spring he rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown. He also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Gillespie is simply lethal in the open field. He’s one of the few remaining student-athletes who transitioned to McCluer after starting at McCluer South-Berkeley when the Ferguson-Florissant School District retooled its high schools in 2019, which means he has a long, established relationship with Brown, his staff and the expectations of the program they lead.
“We’re really excited about him going into his senior year. He’s a neighborhood kid. He’s one of the last guys left,” Brown said. “He understands what it takes, he works hard. He exemplifies what we want in a football player here.”
Senior receiver Dennis Keyes (6-2, 170) also is back after he caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns in the spring. He has high expectations for the Comets and has tried to make sure everyone is on the same page as he starts his senior season.
“We’re still working,” Keyes said. “We have a lot of incoming people trying to learn, too. We’re getting them all together.”
The Comets have the skill guys to make things happen, but nothing works if the offensive line doesn’t work. Fortunately McCluer still has senior Tre’marr Willis (6-4, 315) to lean on. An experienced veteran, he’s capable of playing any of the five positions on the offensive line and is a leader for a group that will have some new blood this fall.
“He’s our cornerstone,” Brown said. “He’ll be wherever we need him.”
Also returning are juniors Carl Brown and Jacobee Delaney. There are several others continuing to compete for the starting job and making it tough on the coaches to figure out who has the upper hand.
“We have a ton of battles,” Brown said. “Every single day we’re looking at our sheet. We have a nice sized group of people competing for that spot.”
In the backfield, senior Victor Johnson will get plenty of reps at running back. Gillespie could also see his fair share of carries, too.
The defense has a multitude of new faces but will be anchored by junior nose guard Al-mani Jimmerson (6-3, 315).
“He’s a smart kid, has a 3.5 GPA,” Brown said. “He makes so many plays, we’re excited about him.”
Also returning is senior defensive back Kyson Jackson. He’s paid his dues over the years waiting his turn and now Brown said he’s ready to step into a more prominent role.
“We’re really excited about him,” Brown said.
The transition from spring football to a more normal summer offseason and now into the fall preseason has gone fast, but Brown did what he could to slow it down. Because the Comets graduated so many seniors from their defense he wanted to use every minute he had in the summer to get everyone as prepared as possible.
“We took our time. We take great pride in our lethargic pace of preparing,” Brown said. “We've got some guys we had to teach. Every single day there was something we were teaching them or fine tuning. We needed it. We needed every day, every second.”