No. 8 large school: Momentum has Marquette headed to places it hasn't been before

Michael Stewart never handed out so many practice jerseys in his life.
Now in his sixth year with the Marquette High football program and second year as its head coach, Stewart is riding a wave unlike any before it in school history.
Marquette has 130 players in its program with 29 seniors, one more than last season when the Mustangs went 10-2 and set the school record for wins. Two seasons ago, it beat Rockwood rival Eureka for the first time in school history. Last year, it took out Kirkwood for the first time since 1996. It managed to get to a Class 6 district championship game before being knocked off by Joplin, which went on to be the state runner up.
The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Marquette returns nearly all of its offensive starters including standout senior running back Chris Kreh (5-foot-11, 192 pounds). Kreh led the area in rushing yards last season with 2,238 and scored 30 touchdowns.
A workout warrior that sets the tone in the weight room, Kreh rushed an eye-popping 280 times last season and averaged eight yards per carry. Physically, he’s an imposing presence but Stewart said his mental approach is what impresses him.
“He has an understanding that’s rare for a high school athlete,” Stewart said. “He’s going to get one percent better every day. It’s going to take him far. He holds everyone accountable in the program.”
Kreh will have an experienced group ahead of him clearing the way as all-state senior left tackle Connor Throneberry (6-5, 225), senior left guard Neil Milczarek (6-2, 245), senior right tackle Josh Howard (6-3, 230) and junior right guard Zach Gawart (6-0, 212) all return. Who will join them at center to complete the set is still up in the air.
“We have two or three kids that are fighting it out for that job,” Stewart said.
The holes that the Mustangs have to fill are not small ones. Their quarterback and top two receivers graduated. Senior Luke Roder (5-9, 165) and sophomore Jack Ahlbrand (6-0, 180) are competing for the quarterback position. Last year the Mustangs attempted 148 passes, about 12 per game. They ran the ball more than 24 times per game.
Senior Jackson Edwards (6-0, 165) is expected to be a significant presence at receiver.
While Marquette’s offense is nearly intact, its defense is mostly fresh faces. Edwards will see time at free safety.
Junior Sam Feldman (5-8, 155) has experience at linebacker after making 41 tackles last season. Senior defensive tackle Mark Anthony Jones (6-1, 280) has shown big-time ability but was unable to finish last season due to injury.
Stewart said one of the most important components will be senior kicker Collin Fisk (6-2, 188). Fisk knocked in nine field goals and 50 extra-point kicks as a junior. He averaged more than 40 yards per kickoff.
“I expect some big things from him this season,” Stewart said. “He’s a great weapon to have at the high school level.”
The recent momentum of the program is taking Marquette places it’s never been before. But Stewart is wary to let past success predict the future. Taking the next step means being better than before.
“We cannot rest on our laurels,” Stewart said. “Last year was last year. They’re ready to take the next step.”
