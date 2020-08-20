No. 8 large school: Momentum has Marquette headed to places it hasn't been before

Michael Stewart never handed out so many practice jerseys in his life.

Now in his sixth year with the Marquette High football program and second year as its head coach, Stewart is riding a wave unlike any before it in school history.

Marquette has 130 players in its program with 29 seniors, one more than last season when the Mustangs went 10-2 and set the school record for wins. Two seasons ago, it beat Rockwood rival Eureka for the first time in school history. Last year, it took out Kirkwood for the first time since 1996. It managed to get to a Class 6 district championship game before being knocked off by Joplin, which went on to be the state runner up.

The No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Marquette returns nearly all of its offensive starters including standout senior running back Chris Kreh (5-foot-11, 192 pounds). Kreh led the area in rushing yards last season with 2,238 and scored 30 touchdowns.