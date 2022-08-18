No. 8 large school: Runner-up finish should help Holt fill holes left by graduation

Now comes the hard part.

Over the past four years the Holt High football team has completely reshaped itself. On the back of a talented class of athletes that graduated this past spring, the Indians went from 4-6 their freshmen year to 13-1 and the Class 5 state runner-up their senior year.

It’s a tremendous transformation and ranks among the hardest things to accomplish in high school sports.

But you know what’s even harder?

Sustaining it.

The Indians graduated nine starters on offense. They lost an outstanding core of key players on defense. But programs are not built on the back of one class alone and Holt believes it has what it takes to once again be a force when the postseason rolls around.

“I’m excited for this group,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “As the season goes on, this group has a lot of potential.”

Holt is the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

The Indians return a healthy chunk of experience on defense. Senior linebackers Kaden Moore (6 foot, 205 pounds) and Richard Meyer (6-0, 190) were outstanding last season. Moore made 117 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Meyer finished with 77 tackles and six tackles for loss.

“We return eight on defense, we’ve been able to build it up the last few years,” Moore said.

Senior cornerback Jack Byrne (6-1, 185) and senior safety Caden Duke (6-1, 175) provide experience and leadership in the defensive secondary. Byrne made 27 tackles and six interceptions as a junior. Duke came up with 70 tackles and five interceptions, too.

“Our defense looks really good this year and we should be able to do some great things,” Duke said.

Up front, senior Owen Van Schagen (6-1, 245) is expected to be a force on the defensive line after he made 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and did some of his best work of the season against Webb City in the state championship game.

“He’s one of those guys that benefited from the extended season and getting extra reps and extra practice,” Place said.

Because the Indians played all the way to the first weekend in December, they were on the field together for more than a month after the regular season ended. With each playoff victory they bought themselves another week of practice and another good opponent to compete against in high stakes situations. That experience is invaluable for a program that’s going to graduate a large class of seniors.

“That’s an extra five or six weeks of coaching that you get live reps with. It really does make a big difference for those kids,” Place said. “When you get in the playoffs and you are up those guys are getting in because you want to make sure your guys are ready for the next round. They got to experience that atmosphere and it’s something they’ll never forget.”

Holt’s offense has a new cast of characters but there are familiar faces in familiar places. Junior Quinn Brown (6-3, 245) is a three-year starter on the offensive line. He’ll slot in at left tackle as the lone returning starter.

Senior receiver Ty Williams (5-8, 160) is back after catching 30 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

As to who is slinging the ball Williams’ way, that’s an open competition at this point between senior Owen Merrell (5-10, 195) and junior Ayden Sullivan (6-1, 185). Merrell’s number was called late last season when he stepped in for injured Cooper Brown in Holt’s thrilling win over Fort Osage in the state semifinals. Merrell rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in the semifinal victory. In the title game he completed 13 of his 23 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

“Owen has a bit of a leg up,” Place said. “He’s a dual threat guy. He can throw and obviously take it to the house. He’s one of our faster kids. We’re excited to see how those guys come to practice every day and compete.”

Senior Brayden Burthhardt (5-10, 170) is back at kicker. He only hit two field goals last season, but they both came in clutch moments in the postseason.

The reverberations of last season’s championship game appearance were felt throughout Wentzville. It drove home just how much this team and what it accomplished meant to the Holt community.

“We had people from all over the country flying in for playoff games and the state championship. People were wearing their lettermen jackets from the 60s and 70s and 80s,” Place said. “It was kind of cool to see so many people show up and support and want to get more active in the community.”

The bar has been raised for the Indians. This class of seniors have developed in a program that’s on an upward trajectory. They’re not interested in taking a step back.