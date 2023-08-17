Fresh off a 9-2 season and a trip to the Class 5 District 2 championship game a year ago, the Eureka football team is hoping to ride that momentum into this season.

“Just a wonderful group of boys. We’re blessed out here in Eureka to have good groups walk out the door and new leadership rise,” Wildcats coach Jacob Sumner said. “The boys just put in a fantastic offseason. They did all the right things in the weight room and have done everything we’ve asked of them to be ready to roll this season.”

Dating back to the 14-year tenure of former coach Farrell Shelton to start the 2000s, the Eureka football program has leaned heavily on its senior leaders, and this year will be no different for the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

Sumner has a quintet of senior captains back for another go-around in Drew Swingle, Eli Craft, Allen Brown, Aidan Crews and Ryan Thornhill.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Swingle and the 6-3, 290-pound Craft will anchor the Wildcats’ offensive and defensive lines. Swingle recently committed to Lindenwood and Craft is receiving some interest from Division II schools.

“I think (Swingle) is one of the premier offensive linemen in St. Louis,” Sumner said. “He’s just really, really skilled and he’s that go-to guy. He’s been the anchor on our line, the guy that’s the commander. Talented as much as he is a leader.”

Brown, who holds offers from Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State, was Eureka’s leading receiver last fall with 25 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns, and he also led the defense with four interceptions. He also returns kicks for the Wildcats.

“Allen is like a Swiss Army knife,” Sumner said. “He’s got tons of talent and is the type of guy that can do everything out there. He’s a three-phase guy, which is really neat about him, and a lot of colleges are seeing that in him.”

Crews is an Illinois State commit. Like Brown, he is also a track standout for Eureka.

“Aidan is skilled and is a lot like Allen in that he does it all for us,” Sumner said. “Defensively, he tackles extremely well and offensively, he’s a really explosive player for us when we need him to be.”

Thornhill, who is a state-qualifying wrestler, far and away led the Wildcats in tackles (84) last season and also added five sacks.

“Ryan is a lot like Drew,” Sumner said. “He’s that vocal leader. He’s that guy people lean on.”

Safety Michael Hotop and defensive back/linebacker Zach West are two other seniors who will contribute to the Eureka defense, as will senior linebackers Ryan Holtz and Trey Hanneke.

“And then on the line, we’ve got some fresh bodies up front, but I’m really pleased with their progress,” Sumner said. “Some guys played a little bit of defense last year and also some position changes.”

Besides Swingle and Craft, the offensive line will include juniors Jack Lang and Stephen Meitz. The 6-8, 280-pound Lang started the district final in place of Princeton recruit Justin Selbert, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“(Lang) just picked up a Nebraska offer this summer, so he’s gonna be a nice offensive lineman for us,” Sumner said. “And then we’ve got two other guys kind of duking it out for the fifth position.”

Another position battle for the Wildcats will be under center, where junior Casey Hobelman and sophomore Patrick Hutchcraft are vying to be the starting quarterback.

“Both of them played a little JV for us and both had a fantastic offseason, so we’re kind of working through it and we’ll see where we end up,” Sumner said.

Kevin Emmanuel rushed for 4,128 yards and scored 50 TDs the last two seasons as Eureka’s lead back, including a school-record 2,291 yards and 32 scores a year ago, but he is now at Murray State.

“When you lose a position like that, you’re like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ ” Sumner said. “I’ll tell you what, walking out of the summer we feel really good about our backfield. We’ve got an up and comer in (junior) Larry Reed. Holtz and Hanneke will get in there and we’ve also got (sophomore) Trevor Codak and (senior) Charles Robinson.”

In addition to Brown and Crews, players like Hotop and seniors Luke Wetzel and Henry Muegge will all get their turn to man the receiver position for the Wildcats.