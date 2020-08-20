No. 8 small school: Cahokia eager to put last year's tough lessons in the past

The last time the Cahokia football team took the field, it learned a heart-breaking lesson.

Every minute matters, from the first quarter to the fourth.

Coming off a Class 5A quarterfinal appearance in 2018, the Comanches had visions of another deep playoff run last season and allowed themselves to dream about what it would be like to hoist a championship trophy.

Their plans were undone by four turnovers and a less than stellar first half as Highland scored all of its points in a 21-20 win at Cahokia in the first round.

The Comanches were one play away from buying themselves another week of practice, but with a minute remaining they were stopped on fourth-and-4 at the Highland 11-yard line.

Just like that, all their hopes evaporated.

The returning players are determined not to make the same mistakes again.

“We can’t start off slow. We have to come out on fire,” senior tight end and defensive end Shawn Binford Jr. said. “You have to play hard and stay focused.”