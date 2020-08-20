No. 8 small school: Cahokia eager to put last year's tough lessons in the past

The last time the Cahokia football team took the field, it learned a heart-breaking lesson.
Every minute matters, from the first quarter to the fourth.
Coming off a Class 5A quarterfinal appearance in 2018, the Comanches had visions of another deep playoff run last season and allowed themselves to dream about what it would be like to hoist a championship trophy.
Their plans were undone by four turnovers and a less than stellar first half as Highland scored all of its points in a 21-20 win at Cahokia in the first round.
The Comanches were one play away from buying themselves another week of practice, but with a minute remaining they were stopped on fourth-and-4 at the Highland 11-yard line.
Just like that, all their hopes evaporated.
The returning players are determined not to make the same mistakes again.
“We can’t start off slow. We have to come out on fire,” senior tight end and defensive end Shawn Binford Jr. said. “You have to play hard and stay focused.”
The No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Cahokia (7-3) will have to wait even longer to return to the field and show what it has learned. In late July, the Illinois High School Association announced it was moving football, along with boys soccer and girls volleyball, into the spring of 2021 in an effort to avoid potential disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic that has altered life in the country since March.
It’s not what the Comanches thought this season would look like when they walked off their home field for the final time last fall, but they still have a chance to show what they’ve learned since then.
“I’m just happy they’ll get to play,” Cahokia coach John Clay said. “They think this could be their best team yet.”
Since Clay was hired prior to the 2016 season, Cahokia has found its footing and hit its stride. The Comanches have made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in eight years. The last two seasons they are a combined 17-5.
And they’re out for bigger and better things this time around.
“Expectations are really high,” Clay said.
Leading the way is a rock-solid senior class that brings talent and experience. Binford (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) is a two-way standout that is poised for big things. On the defensive line, he racked up 92 tackles and nine sacks. He made one interception and returned it for a touchdown.
At tight end, he caught 29 passes for 628 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He did some of his best work against Highland in the playoffs as he caught six passes for 153 yards and broke away for a 90-yard touchdown.
Slinging him the ball will be senior quarterback Chris Bradley. He threw for 2,145 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 221 yards and two more scores.
Senior receiver Stevern McCall Jr. (5-10, 180) was Bradley’s favorite target last season as the two connected 43 times for 800 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior running back Quinton Jones is the top returning ball carrier after rushing for 275 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore.
Cahokia has the speed and skill to be special. It’s a matter of whether the offensive line can become a cohesive unit and allow the offense to operate.
“It’s going to be a new group of guys,” Clay said.
They have an experienced teacher in Clay, who was a first-round draft pick and spent two seasons in the National Football League as an offensive tackle after playing at Missouri.
Senior Kalvonte Jones and sophomore Berylonte Shegog (6-2, 242) have the most experience of the group.
“(Shegog) stared at guard last year,” Clay said. “He’s a big, strong kid.”
The Comanches are talented but depth is a challenge. There will be a lot of guys going two ways. Among the most experienced players on the defensive side is senior linebacker Emori Lee (5-11, 215), who led the team in tackles for the second consecutive season with 105. As a sophomore, he made 121 stops.
Senior cornerback Xavier Mix (5-9, 155) made 46 tackles and showcased his speed as he returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Highland.
“We’re expecting big things out of him,” Clay said. “Our defense is going to be pretty good.”
Now it’s just a matter of staying on point until preseason practices are slated to begin in February. Clay said the plan is to start weight training in small groups in the near future. With the season pushed back, the offseason grind is starting up again.
Not that it stopped the Comanches from getting their work in before. Even when school was closed, players got together to do drills and condition on their own.
They’re eager to put last season’s lessons in the past.
In this Series
2020 preseason rankings countdown: Small schools
-
No. 8 small school: Cahokia eager to put last year's tough lessons in the past
-
No. 9 small school: Lutheran St. Charles ready to take next step
-
No. 10 small school: Borgia brings back skill, curious about offensive line
- 3 updates
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.