No. 8 small school: Hughes, Mendenhall have experience to help keep Union snapping along

Alex Mendenhall has spent more than a decade snapping the football to good friend Liam Hughes.

The Union High seniors have forged a kinship only a center and quarterback can understand.

"At least 2,000," Mendenhall says of times he has hiked the ball to his pal.

That synergy began in third grade when the two were teammates at Beaufort Elementary School in Franklin County.

It will end this fall when they close out their 10th season together.

Actually, the dynamic duo got together well before the third grade. As kindergartners, they would play imaginary football games in back yards with friends.

"Even when we first started tossing the ball around, I was always the quarterback, he was always the center," Hughes said. "That's just the way it was."

A lot has happened over the course of their football careers.

But the piece de resistance could come over the next few months as the talent-rich Wildcats take aim at their first state championship.

Union returns 15 starters from last year's team, which won its first 10 games before dropping a 28-22 decision to Vashon in a Class 4 district championship game. The Wildcats are the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

Hughes and Mendenhall have become the Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina of Four Rivers Conference football.

"We've just been together all of our lives," Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall has served the ball to Hughes under center and out of a shotgun formation more times than he can count. The 6-foot, 260-pound lineman remembers just one faux pas during their time together.

"He was punting and it was raining," Mendenhall said. "It wasn't totally my fault."

Other than that, the pair work together like clockwork.

They also hang out socially. Sometimes, their off-field antics aren't as smooth as their on-field harmony. Both avid outdoorsmen, Hughes claims to be the better fisherman.

Mendenhall is not so sure.

"I was the one who got him into fishing in the first place," Mendenhall said. "Everything he learned, he learned from me."

The dynamic duo is excited about its final run.

The Wildcats have a host of skill position players returning from an offense that averaged 38.55 points per game and scored more than 41 points on six different occasions.

"Being able to put together an undefeated (regular) season was a testament to them and their hard work and I was really proud of them," said Union coach Justin Grahl, who begins his fourth season at the helm. "Now we're hoping to build on that this year."

Hughes, at 6-foot-5, is the ringleader of the offense. He hit on 118 of 183 passes (64 percent) for 1,949 yards last season. Most importantly, he threw just three interceptions to go with 24 touchdowns.

"We're pretty excited about him and what he's capable of doing," Grahl said.

Hughes will become a three-year starter at the first snap of the campaign. He is looking forward to going out in style.

"We feel like we should have a real big year," Hughes said.

Grahl is a stickler for offseason weight training. Hughes said the players wanted to begin to prepare for this season the Monday following the playoff loss. Instead, Grahl forced his players to take a few weeks off to unwind.

"As soon as he let us, it was back to work," Hughes said.

Hughes is an NCAA Division II prospect who is sifting through college offers.

"When one of your best players is also one of your hardest-working players, that gives your team a chance to be in a special spot," Grahl said. "He's extremely talented and extremely tough. He's just what you're looking for in a high school quarterback."

The Wildcats return junior running back Wyatt Birke, who led the team with 713 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior wideouts Hayden Burke (a team-high 42 catches) and Colton Morrow again will serve as Hughes' top targets. Morrow averaged a whopping 25.7 yards per grab in 2021.

Mendenhall anchors a strong offensive line along with senior Brady Lause and junior Eli Bray.

Morrow, a linebacker and safety, is the lynchpin of the defense. He is the reigning Four Rivers Conference defensive player of the year. Killian Cordia and Connor Borgmann anchor the defensive line. Grahl says many of his players will see action on both sides of the ball.

The Union program is on the rise, thanks in part to Grahl. The Wildcats reached the semifinal round two years ago before losing to MICDS 56-20. They compiled a 6-4 mark in his first year at the helm after a 19-23 mark over the four previous seasons.

"I think a lot of the winning mentality was in place,"Grahl said. "I just had to polish around some of the edges. We changed a few things and luckily we've seen some results."

Union has become a football town thanks to the team's recent successes.

Now, the expectations are sky high after the Wildcats recorded their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.

"For us, winning happens on a cold January morning when you get up before school to put in the work," Grahl said. "Our kids have really bought in. They work extremely hard 12 months a year. That's why the last couple of years have been pretty successful for us."

The Wildcats have a target on their backs after last year's one-sided wins over neighboring schools Borgia (47-0), Pacific (56-8) and St. Clair (35-0).