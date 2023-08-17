When Arlen Harris left Lutheran St. Charles to move back to his native Pennsylvania in March after eight seasons and a state championship in 2021, Cougars athletic director Melvin Bethany needed to find a new football coach just a little over four months prior to this season.

So, he hired himself … sort of.

“I’m just doing it for this year and our offensive coordinator (Chris Brooks) will be our up-and-coming (head) coach,” Bethany said. “We’ll get him groomed in. It should be a smooth transition. The kids don’t really have to get adjusted. They’ll already know the coach. That was the whole gameplan behind that.”

Two years removed from a Class 2 state championship, the Cougars went 6-4 last season and were eliminated in the Class 3 District 3 semifinals. This year, Lutheran St. Charles is the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

“We’ve got high expectations to make a nice run,” Bethany said. “We’ve got six returning two-way starters that are seniors. And then our younger guys will help catapult us with some good energy.”

Those six returning two-way senior starters are running back/linebacker Jermani Brown, wide receiver/free safety Jackson Bethany, wide receiver/cornerback Kaleb Mays, wide receiver/linebacker Jamar Cross, tight end/defensive end Jayshawn Richmond and offensive/defensive lineman Isaiah Rubio.

Junior tackle/defensive end Ayden Hicks is another returning two-way starter for the Cougars.

Jackson Bethany is the youngest son of Melvin Bethany, so the unique one-year setup allows him to coach his son one final time.

“It’s absolutely full circle,” Melvin Bethany said. “I’ve been my two boys’ coach in Little League for years (his oldest son Jordan is now at Illinois College). When they got to high school. I let high school do its own thing. Now, I’m back to coaching him.”

Lutheran St. Charles will have a new quarterback this season in sophomore Anden Hyde.

“He’s actually the energy that we needed and that missing piece we felt during the whole summer that we needed,” Bethany said.

Ayden Harris rushed for 773 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago and he had one more season left, but he moved east with his family when his father took his new job. So, the Cougars will look to Brown, Mays and Alton Marquette transfer Evan Norwood in the backfield this season.

Mays led Lutheran St. Charles with 33 receptions for 575 yards and eight TDs and will once again lead the receiving corps, along with Brown and Jackson Bethany.

The Cougars will also have juniors Chris Pirtle and Jalen Bush man the receiver spot and another junior wideout, Jacob Fieberkorn, hopes to have the first healthy season of his high school career.

“This will be his first full season, but he’s come out looking strong and looking good and I’m hoping some things will happen for him,” Melvin Bethany said. “And Pirtle and Bush are showing a lot of promise right now. Hopefully, they can step up and do some things for us.”

Besides the aforementioned defensive players, Pirtle and Bush will also contribute on that side of the ball in the secondary.

For the third consecutive season, Lutheran St. Charles will open its season against Parker Lutheran of suburban Denver. This year’s matchup will be on the Cougars’ home field on Aug. 25.

Lutheran St. Charles’ schedule also includes conference tilts with a pair of defending state champions in St. Mary’s (Class 4) and Cardinal Ritter (Class 3).