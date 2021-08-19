No. 8 small school: St. Dominic puts belief in program with new cast of characters

The word slipped out during St. Dominic’s end-of-the-season football banquet in December 2020.
By accident.
When looking ahead to this season, one of the assistant coaches referred to the 2021 campaign as a rebuilding one.
The term made the players cringe.
“We don’t have those,” said senior Matthew Willenbrink, who is likely to start on both sides of the ball.
Added senior Ryan Schwendeman, who will also see two-way action, “That’s not what we do.”
Even head coach Blake Markway chimed in.
“Always hated that word,” he said of the term rebuilding.
Yes, the Crusaders lost 23 seniors from last year’s explosive team, which won seven of 12 games and averaged 32 points per game.
Included among those graduates was standout quarterback Gabe Serri, who passed for 2,900 yards and 31 touchdowns over the previous two seasons, setting a host of school records along the way.
Yet the Crusaders are not worried about the big holes that need to be filled.
As Markway is quick to point out, “We like to think of ourselves as a program — not just a team. We keep on going.”
St. Dominic is the No. 8 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
Despite the loss of a huge senior class, there are 97 players left in the program, only down slightly from 103 last season. Not a major dropoff.
So there are plenty of candidates to keep the winning tradition going as the Crusaders look for their third successive season of seven wins or more.
Actually, the players don’t mind that other teams might consider this a down year at the O’Fallon-based school.
“If that’s what they want to think, they can go ahead and do that,” Schwendeman said. “We’re going to be fine.”
On paper, this group might appear a little undermanned, at least as far as returnees are concerned. Markway said only four regulars are back on offense and five on defense.
But there is plenty of talent coming in from the freshman and junior varsity levels, top-quality players who are ready for their chance.
“It’s just new people taking on bigger roles,” Willenbrink said. “New talent in different spots.”
Markway said the new group is hungry.
“These kids are ready, they’re juniors that have competed at a high level, it’s just that they were behind a really talented senior class last year,” Markway said.
Willenbrink and Schwendeman will be among the few players to start on both sides of the ball. Markway prefers to stay away from overusing his players.
“But those two are so good, I just can’t take them off the field,” Markway said.
Willenbrink will compete for the starting quarterback job along with junior Kelly Welby. Both have signal-calling experience at lower levels of the program, and the Crusaders likely will use both at times.
Schwendemann, a tight end and defensive lineman, is a game changer. He caught 48 passes for 660 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. On defense, he made one of the biggest plays of the season by picking off a screen pass that he had batted in the air against Vianney.
Junior running back Jackson Overton is the top returnee in the backfield. The all-state selection rushed for 1,351 yards and 14 scores and caught 15 passes for 165 yards. He is undersized at 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds but extremely hard to bring down. He will serve as the focal point of the offense at the outset of the season as the newcomers get their feet wet.
“He’s our chess piece,” Markway said. “He can play in the backfield, the slot, out wide. Wherever he lines up, everyone on the defense knows where he’s at and they’ll make up schemes to try and stop him.”
Junior Sam Cross, who rushed for 102 yards last season, adds more punch to the running game.
The Crusaders lost their entire offensive line from last season.
Juniors Nash Kell (6-1, 205) and T.J. Kwapiszeski (6-4, 260) will play key roles in the revamped line. Kwapiszeski received plenty of reps in postseason play last season.
Markway expects his team to keep up its reputation as an offensive power with Overton leading the way.
“This is the best group of skill players I’ve had here,” said Markway, who is in his eighth year running the program. “We have multiple guys that are impact players. There’s a plethora of guys that we want to get the ball in their hands to make plays. It’s something I’ve never had before.”
The Crusaders always play a strong schedule and this year they have added state power Valle Catholic to mix.
“This season is going to be a challenge, we know that," Willenbrink said. “But I think we all believe we can have another good year.”