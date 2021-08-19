No. 8 small school: St. Dominic puts belief in program with new cast of characters

Willenbrink and Schwendeman will be among the few players to start on both sides of the ball. Markway prefers to stay away from overusing his players.

“But those two are so good, I just can’t take them off the field,” Markway said.

Willenbrink will compete for the starting quarterback job along with junior Kelly Welby. Both have signal-calling experience at lower levels of the program, and the Crusaders likely will use both at times.

Schwendemann, a tight end and defensive lineman, is a game changer. He caught 48 passes for 660 yards and nine touchdowns last fall. On defense, he made one of the biggest plays of the season by picking off a screen pass that he had batted in the air against Vianney.

Junior running back Jackson Overton is the top returnee in the backfield. The all-state selection rushed for 1,351 yards and 14 scores and caught 15 passes for 165 yards. He is undersized at 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds but extremely hard to bring down. He will serve as the focal point of the offense at the outset of the season as the newcomers get their feet wet.

“He’s our chess piece,” Markway said. “He can play in the backfield, the slot, out wide. Wherever he lines up, everyone on the defense knows where he’s at and they’ll make up schemes to try and stop him.”