No. 9 large school: Francis Howell leans on experienced defense, elite talent at skill positions

Brent Chojnacki has a healthy respect for tradition.

But sometimes circumstances require tradition be bucked.

Now in his fifth season as Francis Howell High’s football coach, Chojnacki couldn’t wait for his Vikings to vote on their team captains after the first week of preseason practice. Brady Hultman wouldn’t let him.

“That kid does everything right,” Chojnacki said. “I appointed him captain. The kids need to see what it looks like.”

A senior running back and linebacker, Hultman (6-foot, 210 pounds) impressed with his leadership and work ethic. He’s one standout in a loaded senior class that has grand plans for the Vikings this fall.

Francis Howell checks in as the No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.

Howell finished last season 10-2 and lost a heartbreaker in a Class 6 district title game against Troy Buchanan, 23-21.

The returning Vikings remember the disappointment of that night all too much. They let it fuel them in the offseason and now they’re out for some getback.

“It motivated us in the weight room and on the field,” senior receiver and defensive back Taj Gurley said. “Some kids are showing up at practice earlier and some are staying after practice to get that work in because we have that chip on our shoulder.”

Howell’s most experienced returners have made their varsity bones on defense the past two years. Hultman and Wyatt Robins (5-10, 180) return at linebacker. Robins was dynamic last season as he racked up 124 tackles to lead the team. Hultman was not far behind with 75. The defensive secondary features junior cornerback Kendall Gurley (5-9, 158) and senior cornerback Dashon Hudson (5-8, 160), both are entering their third season as starters. Hudson led the team with seven interceptions a year ago.

Taj Gurley (6-2, 200) will be at defensive back and junior Jude James (6-4, 205) will start at safety.

Missouri recruit and four-year varsity stalwart Brett Norfleet (6-7, 215) will return to the defensive line, where he made 16 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Norfleet has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail at tight end, but his combination of size, strength and speed make him an asset on defense, too.

“You’d be crazy not to use a kid like that (on both sides) in high school football,” Chojnacki said.

Howell’s offense has some outstanding returners at the skill positions. James was the top receiver on the team as he hauled in 32 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns. Taj Gurley had 20 catches for 475 yards and four scores. Norfleet made 26 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns. Hudson caught seven passes and scored twice. Kendall Gurley had seven receptions and a pair of touchdowns, too.

At running back Hultman led the team with 819 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Senior Jaylen Pearson (5-8, 165) proved a capable compliment as he rushed for 583 yards and 11 touchdowns.

New to the mix this season is Maddox Duncan (5-8, 165), who was unable to play last season after transferring from Lutheran St. Charles. How he’ll factor into the backfield picture is still unclear, but Chojnacki is excited about having the opportunity to deploy him.

Senior Josh Deal (6-0, 205) got some time at running back, where he rushed for 230 yards and scored six touchdowns. He’s also entering his fourth season as the varsity kicker and is among the top kickers in the area after he knocked in seven field goals, 62 extra points and averaged nearly 59 yards on his kickoffs.

As to who will run the show under center, that’s still an open competition between senior Caleb Miller (5-10, 165) and junior Adam Shipley (6-0, 180). Last season Howell split snaps between Gabe James and Booker Simmons during games and was quite successful.

“We’re going to wait until after the jamboree (August 19) to make that decision and let them hash it out,” Chojnacki said.

The biggest unknown for the Vikings is the offensive line, where four seniors graduated from last season's team. Junior Logan Scrivner (6-3, 270) was at guard last season but has shifted to left tackle. He’s the lone returning starter and has taken a leadership role with his fellow big boys.

“He’s the leader of the pack. He’s a mauler,” said Chojnacki who was an offensive lineman himself at Hazelwood Central and Missouri State.

Seniors Ethan Bryles (6-3, 200) and JB Ney (6-0, 200) will man the left and right guard positions. Both have been patiently waiting in the program for their turn to make an impact on the varsity and it’s finally here. Chojnacki has the utmost confidence they can get the job done at a high level.

“They know the big question mark for this football team is going to be the offensive line and these guys took it to heart,” Chojnacki said. “They’re the workhorses of this team.”

The Vikings will have to be on point when the games begin. They open up the season at Fort Zumwalt North, then host perennial powerhouse Jackson in Week 2, which is followed with a Thursday night showdown at Lutheran North. Two weeks later they’ll play at Troy in what should be an absolute slobber knocker.

“I love the competition,” Jude James said. “You never want easy games.”

Hultman doesn’t care who’s on the schedule. He’s going to do his best to go about his business the same way whether it’s a rival, a title contender or not. Every opponent gets the same preparation. If you approach each week that way, Hultman believes good things will happen.