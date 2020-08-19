No. 9 large school: Ladue's blueprint for success takes a turn into the unknown

You want to know the most successful public school football program going in St. Louis County?

Hazelwood Central is the mecca with its four state titles and 10 runner-up finishes, it’s last in 2010.

Kirkwood and Webster Groves boast a Turkey Day tradition more than a century old to go along with multiple championships.

But right now it’s Ladue’s time.

Since 2014 the Rams have made five semifinal appearances. They were the Class 4 runners up in 2017 and won their first championship in 2018. No area team can lay claim to that level of achievement over the last six years.

The backbone of Ladue’s success has been its players’ wholehearted commitment to training in the winter, spring and summer.

“Our kids have really bought into our offseason,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.

It’s why the Rams are a combined 70-12 since 2014.

But this offseason hasn’t been like the rest. When the coronavirus pandemic upended life as we know it in March, everything got thrown out of whack. The blueprint that was used to keep the Rams in the championship mix the last five years was left in the past.