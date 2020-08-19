No. 9 large school: Ladue's blueprint for success takes a turn into the unknown

You want to know the most successful public school football program going in St. Louis County?
Hazelwood Central is the mecca with its four state titles and 10 runner-up finishes, it’s last in 2010.
Kirkwood and Webster Groves boast a Turkey Day tradition more than a century old to go along with multiple championships.
But right now it’s Ladue’s time.
Since 2014 the Rams have made five semifinal appearances. They were the Class 4 runners up in 2017 and won their first championship in 2018. No area team can lay claim to that level of achievement over the last six years.
The backbone of Ladue’s success has been its players’ wholehearted commitment to training in the winter, spring and summer.
“Our kids have really bought into our offseason,” Ladue coach Mike Tarpey said.
It’s why the Rams are a combined 70-12 since 2014.
But this offseason hasn’t been like the rest. When the coronavirus pandemic upended life as we know it in March, everything got thrown out of whack. The blueprint that was used to keep the Rams in the championship mix the last five years was left in the past.
“We didn’t get to do much,” Tarpey said. “We were shut down through June. In July we were doing conditioning and in the weight room. We did have a good turn out.”
The uncertainty of the coming season affected the roster. Two-way senior standout Marzion Cosby moved with his family to Arizona this summer. A college football prospect as an athlete, Cosby led the Rams with 13 total touchdowns and 736 combined rushing and receiving yards. He had 31 tackles and made three interceptions in the defensive backfield, too. The plan for this season had him stepping in and playing some quarterback.
It’s not ideal but Ladue hasn’t been so successful by letting adversity bowl it over. The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Ladue (12-2) has experienced and elite talent in the fold.
The most sought after player on the roster is sophomore athlete Sam M’Pemba (6-foot-4, 210 pounds). A defensive end, M’Pemba made 21 tackles and three sacks as a freshman. He’s received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boston College, California, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
When Ladue takes the field, M’Pemba is going to be a significant piece.
“He was playing one way last year,” Tarpey said. “He’ll have a much bigger role on the offensive side.”
The offensive line brings back some experience in seniors Ben Reiff (6-2, 235), Harjas Singh and Alex Zhou (5-10, 245). Senior Ethan Deutsch (5-10, 185) is expected to make the move to the line this season.
In the backfield will be senior Mel Woodson (5-11, 180) and junior Jared Rhodes (5-11, 190). Last season Rhodes rushed for a team-best 580 yards and 10 touchdowns. Woodson churned his way to 306 yards and four touchdowns.
“We like the way Jared runs the ball,” Tarpey said. “He finds the hole and he’s willing to hit the hole.”
The top returning receiver is senior Stewart Dove (5-10, 165), who caught 30 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore Jaylen Swinney (6-4, 164) will be at quarterback. Before Cosby moved out of town, the plan was to ease Swinney into the job. There won’t be any easing now.
“A lot will be thrown at him. He’s a mature, smart kid,” Tarpey said. “It would have been nice to get to work with him this summer.”
Defensively the Rams will once again lean on Deutsch to lead the linebackers. He finished his junior season with a team-high 61 tackles. Senior linebacker Callen Morley had 50 tackles last season. Junior Mason Taylor (6-2, 220) will have an expanded role after he had 14 tackles and two sacks as a sophomore.
The defensive front will look similar to the offensive line. The secondary will feature the running backs and receivers.
The junior class makes up the bulk of the varsity roster. There will be plenty of playing time for younger, inexperienced guys as they try to carry on the program’s commitment to its “11 strong” mantra.
“A lot of younger guys will be asked to step up,” Tarpey said. “Hopefully those guys can seize the opportunity.”
When that opportunity will come and what it will look like remain in the ether. Ladue will begin its first official preseason practice on Aug. 24. The Rams still don't know when they'll be playing games. In the meantime, they’ll take what they’re given and make the best of it.
“You don’t know what Week 1 will be,” Tarpey said. “You focus on what you can do to get better.”
