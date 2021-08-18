No. 9 large school: O'Fallon plans to build off strong spring campaign

O'FALLON, Ill. — Byron Gettis began rattling off a list of names.
After a couple of minutes, the grin on the third-year O'Fallon football coach's face grew wider. Depth — and talent — will be strengths this season for the Panthers, the No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
"I could go on and on," the 41-year-old Gettis said. "The main thing I look at is, yeah, we have depth, but it's the way they work. This group is motivated. We're on the brink of taking that next step. That's where we're at."
The Panthers were 3-6 in Gettis' first season in 2019. After the 2020 fall season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, O'Fallon was 3-1 in the spring, earning two wins over Belleville East and one over East St. Louis. Its lone defeat was a 43-40 decision in two overtimes against Edwardsville.
O'Fallon's 28-19 victory at East St. Louis was monumental. It marked the Flyers' first Southwestern Conference on-the-field defeat since 2015, and turned the tables on a 51-3 loss to East Side in 2019.
"It's always a battle with Edwardsville and East St. Louis," Gettis said. "Those are the teams that (set) the bar. In the Southwestern Conference, you've got to bring it every day."
Gettis, a former major-league outfielder with the Kansas City Royals, has no difficulty dealing with the pressure of expectations.
Beating the Flyers brightened the spotlight, and Gettis is molding his players to enjoy it.
"Any coach would want to have expectations on their program," Gettis said. "This year our senior group that we had in the spring were battle-tested. They passed the torch to this group and put expectations on the program. That's one of the things we want to continue to build upon. We want to make it memorable to play for O'Fallon."
The Panthers could have one of the best quarterbacks in the region in junior Colt Michael, who was a backup to his brother, Ty Michael, as a freshman.
Colt transferred to De Smet last year but didn't play. When De Smet coach Robert Steeples took a job with the Minnesota Vikings, Colt returned to O'Fallon, where he will follow in the footsteps of his brother.
"He's a special kid at quarterback," Gettis said of the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Michael. "He has leadership traits, he can make every throw, he knows the offense, he plays fast, he's a general on the field. He's a for-real quarterback. In this conference, you have to have a good signal caller.
"He's definitely a pocket passer. He delivers the ball from the pocket and gets it out quick. He stands in there strong. Colt is tough. He shows everything you want in a quarterback."
Michael has scads of options at receiver, where juniors Jalen Smith (12 catches, 178 yards, two touchdowns) and Christian Joiner (10 catches, 68 yards, two TDs) along with seniors Tamarion Bivines and A.J. Winters are expected to torment opposing defenses. Winters, a Belleville West transfer, had 15 catches for 225 yards and five TDs.
"Tamarion Bivines is the fastest guy on our team," Gettis said. "He played his sophomore year, but in the spring he had a hamstring injury and wasn't able to play. He's been impressive all summer long.
"A.J. Winters is a tough, big receiver, very similar to (Latrell) Bonner. Maybe a little faster and a little stronger."
Bonner, a 2021 graduate, had 29 catches for 286 yards and three TDs in the spring, teaming with also graduated Ian Wagner (31 catches, 414 yards, two TDs) to give O'Fallon a lethal one-two punch on the edge.
Colt Michael is eager to get to work with his receiving corps.
"We have some threats, for sure," Michael said. "It makes my job so much easier. I can throw it anywhere on the field, any time, and I know it's going to be complete. A lot of them are returning starters who have been with the program for so many years. They know exactly what to do.
"It feels great to be be back in pads, throwing the ball, back with my team, back with my family. We're going to be explosive."
Vianney transfer Chris Caldwell joins the Panthers at running back after gaining 175 yards on 39 carries in the spring. Senior DeAndre Lawrence transferred from East St. Louis, where he rushed 33 times for 260 yards and five TDs. Senior Michael Staley returns after rushing for 108 yards and one TD.
On the offensive line, Gettis said the Panthers have as many as eight players who could earn college scholarships.
"Up front, we're one of the toughest teams around. I'll put my money on that," Gettis said. "All our 'D' line is back, too. We had to replace linebackers, but we have some real strong, tough linebackers that are underclassmen who are going to step right in. This program is all about the next person up."
Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph, Gettis said, will be one of the best players in the area. Randolph, who had 35 tackles and one fumble recovery last season, is in his third year as a starter.
"He's taken a leadership position and grabbed it by the horns," Gettis said. "He's going to be special."
In the secondary, seniors T.J. Allen and Cyrus Davis "are going to take us to a whole different level," Gettis said.
Gettis embraces his team's No. 9 ranking. While some coaches claim to have no need for rankings, it's something players enjoy.
"I think it's good for the kids, the program," Gettis said. "We know social media is the big thing right now, so to see us ranked ninth ... This area has some good teams, on this side and the St. Louis side. So to be ninth, I think that's good after what we had coming out of the spring.
"The kids are ready. They're motivated. They're using the spring to springboard us to this fall. We've been going hard since July. We've been out here getting after it. I challenge them, and they outwork it."