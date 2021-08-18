No. 9 large school: O'Fallon plans to build off strong spring campaign

Gettis, a former major-league outfielder with the Kansas City Royals, has no difficulty dealing with the pressure of expectations.

Beating the Flyers brightened the spotlight, and Gettis is molding his players to enjoy it.

"Any coach would want to have expectations on their program," Gettis said. "This year our senior group that we had in the spring were battle-tested. They passed the torch to this group and put expectations on the program. That's one of the things we want to continue to build upon. We want to make it memorable to play for O'Fallon."

The Panthers could have one of the best quarterbacks in the region in junior Colt Michael, who was a backup to his brother, Ty Michael, as a freshman.

Colt transferred to De Smet last year but didn't play. When De Smet coach Robert Steeples took a job with the Minnesota Vikings, Colt returned to O'Fallon, where he will follow in the footsteps of his brother.

"He's a special kid at quarterback," Gettis said of the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Michael. "He has leadership traits, he can make every throw, he knows the offense, he plays fast, he's a general on the field. He's a for-real quarterback. In this conference, you have to have a good signal caller.