Timberland's football team won its first district championship last season since the Missouri State High School Activities Association began using the postseason format it implemented in 2012.

Now, the Wolves want to keep the train rolling.

Coach Edward Gilreath begins his 12th year at the helm. The Wolves went 9-4 last season and won the Class 5 District 4 championship with a 41-24 victory over Helias in Jefferson City.

“Getting the district championship at Helias in the freezing cold was big highlight for us,” Gilreath said. “It’s a great stadium. A bunch of our students went there and braved the cold. The kids went crazy when we won."

The Wolves fell in the Class 5 quarterfinals to eventual state champion Francis Howell.

But the appearance in the final eight was only the second in program history and first since 2007.

“We had a great season,” Gilreath said. “We had a great group of kids and it all came together for us.”

The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Timberland lost several starters but returns five starters on offense and three on defense.

“We’re definitely going to have a new group of kids,” Gilreath said. “We’re trying to get some experience real quick.”

Gilreath said the Wolves' goals and expectations are the same as every season.

That means winning the first game of the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at home against fellow Wentzville school Liberty in a nonconference game.

Ty Shelton, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior, is slated to be the Wolves' new starting quarterback this season.

A two-time state wrestling qualifier, Shelton started on defense last season at safety and outside linebacker. He recorded 51 tackles with one fumble recovery and one interception.

“He has great natural instincts and competes with a chip on his shoulder," Gilreath said.

Shelton backed up AJ Raines at quarterback last season but started against Francis Howell in the regular season when Raines was out injured.

In three games, Shelton completed 16 of 23 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also rushed 27 times for 125 yards and one TD.

"We want to make sure we have a good strong leader in that position that the kids are already behind," Gilreath said. "They are definitely behind him.”

The Wolves run a spread offense and Gilreath said he likes how Shelton can distribute the ball.

One of the players Shelton can distribute ball to is senior running back Jaden Morrison.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Morrison had 119 carries for 606 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also caught 10 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown.

"Jaden will be the feature back and has put a lot of work into this senior season,” Gilreath said. “He looks to be a force running downhill or catching the ball out of the backfield."

The receiving corps is led by 6-3, 205-pound senior Zay Hamilton, who plays in the defensive backfield. He started on defense last year and recorded 54 tackles.

Hamilton also saw playing time at receiver, making 15 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

“Zay will be leaned on heavily as a two-way player again this season,” Gilreath said. “He has great hands and a natural ability to go up and get the ball. He has great hands."

The offensive line is led by 6-1, 245-pound senior center Austin Sliger. He is a third-year starter.

"Austin is a natural leader on our team and will be the anchor of our offensive and defensive lines," Gilreath said. “He’s moving to center this year. He’s a smart kid, a good physical athletic kid. He’s extremely intelligent in the game of football. He can make the calls. I asked him to move to center, he said he wanted to do whatever we asked him to do to help the team.”

On defense, Jayden Weinhardt is a returning 5-10, 205-pound junior linebacker who recorded 102 tackles last season.

"Jayden plays aggressive and smart football,” Weinhardt said. “He has great natural instincts and will be the heart and soul of our defense. Jayden is playing like an animal right now. He’ll surprise some people this year. He’s going be the heart and soul of our defense. He’s tenacious.”