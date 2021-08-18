No. 9 small school: A full offseason with Ofodile has Festus feeling good

AJ Ofodile had been Festus High’s football coach all of six weeks when the nation went into quarantine in the spring of 2020.
Most of the plots and plans he had for the Tigers during his first offseason were scuttled until July, when many schools began easing restrictions for on-campus workouts and training. One of Ofodile’s strengths as the leader of a program is the buy-in he gets from his players in the weight room. Without the standard amount of time the offseason usually provides, Ofodile wasn’t able to implement everything he wanted and yet the Tigers still fared well.
Festus went 10-2, ended its seven-game losing streak to rival Hillsboro and won its first district championship in a decade.
Now with an offseason that was much closer to normal and firmer relationships with the players and community, Ofodile is excited about what this season could look like if the Tigers reach their potential.
“We’ve taken some large steps as a program,” Ofodile said. “A lot of guys have improved in a lot of ways.”
The No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Festus graduated a strong senior class but returns a talented and experienced group led by senior quarterback Cole Rickermann. The 6-foot-3 and 170-pound Rickermann was the top passer in the area last fall as he completed 117 of his 216 passes for 2,349 yards, 29 touchdowns and was intercepted three times.
Bigger, stronger and with a deeper understanding of his position and the offense, Rickermann believes the Tigers have what it takes to make an even deeper push into the postseason after getting knocked out by Union in a Class 4 quarterfinal last season.
“I have big expectations for us this year,” Rickermann said.
Keeping Rickermann upright and opening holes for the running game is an offensive line that returns three regulars, led by senior center Connor Holt (6-5, 275), junior left guard Eli Williams (5-11, 254) and senior Tyler Harris (5-10, 192) who started at guard last season.
Running back duties will be shared by several players, with senior Dalten Yates (5-7, 150) and junior Landon Bradshaw (5-8, 165) getting the early nod at practice. The duo combined to rush for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore Landen Yates (5-8, 140) will see time in the backfield and at slot receiver. He only had 39 combined receptions and rushing attempts but should have a more prominent role this time around.
“He’s a little hand grenade,” Ofodile said. “Pound for pound he’s probably our strongest guy. He’s a uniquely talented pure football player.”
Senior tight end Kaian Roberts-Day (6-4, 255) also has experience out of the backfield. Last season the Baylor commit caught 14 passes for 373 yards and seven touchdowns.
Roberts-Day also will figure heavily into the passing attack and he’s joined by a new face in Eric Rouse (6-4, 225), who’ll also see time at tight end.
Senior Isaac Stucke (6-2, 185) caught 21 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns last season. Senior Arhmad Branch (5-10) came out for the football team after a hiatus as he focused on basketball. He’s returned and gives the Tigers another athletic piece to put on the field.
“We’re excited about what he’s done this summer,” Ofodile said.
The defensive line lost one of its best pieces last year in Desmond Davis, who was a terror up front and drew plenty of attention which allowed other players to run free. Hoping to fill in that playmaker role will be several underclassmen in sophomore Austin Reece (6-5, 340), Dante Bridgett (6-0, 230) and junior Quinn Tilley, who transferred in from Brentwood this summer.
Sophomore linebacker Eli Ortmann (6-3, 215) was behind only Davis in tackles last season as he racked up 81 with 14 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He earned high praise from Ofodile, who has had his share of talented youngsters cross his path in his coaching career.
“I think he’s the strongest freshman I’ve ever had in the weight room,” Ofodile said.
Junior Carter Cupp (5-9, 190), junior Tyler Shepherd (6-0, 212) and junior Gavin Grass (5-8, 155) all will be in the mix at linebacker, as will Roberts-Day and Rouse.
The defensive secondary will feature Bradshaw, Branch and Landen Yates as well as junior Henry Roux (5-10, 160), who Ofodile said is extremely versatile. Senior Michael Corssen and freshman Essien Smith (5-10, 150) are expected to contribute, too.
“We really like our depth in the secondary,” Ofodile said. “We don’t like to play guys both ways.”
Festus has a good combination of talent, experience and depth, but they’re a bit on the younger side. Last season the Tigers were senior heavy, and when the rubber meets the road that can be the difference between winning and losing a close game. This time around Ofodile figures the rest of Mississippi Area Red Conference is a year older, wiser and better. They’ll be the ones with the hungry seniors.
“Everyone in our league and on our schedule were sophomore- and junior-heavy last year, they’ll take another step,” Ofodile said. “We’ll have to earn every win.”