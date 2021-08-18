No. 9 small school: A full offseason with Ofodile has Festus feeling good

AJ Ofodile had been Festus High’s football coach all of six weeks when the nation went into quarantine in the spring of 2020.

Most of the plots and plans he had for the Tigers during his first offseason were scuttled until July, when many schools began easing restrictions for on-campus workouts and training. One of Ofodile’s strengths as the leader of a program is the buy-in he gets from his players in the weight room. Without the standard amount of time the offseason usually provides, Ofodile wasn’t able to implement everything he wanted and yet the Tigers still fared well.

Festus went 10-2, ended its seven-game losing streak to rival Hillsboro and won its first district championship in a decade.

Now with an offseason that was much closer to normal and firmer relationships with the players and community, Ofodile is excited about what this season could look like if the Tigers reach their potential.

“We’ve taken some large steps as a program,” Ofodile said. “A lot of guys have improved in a lot of ways.”