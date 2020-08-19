No. 9 small school: Lutheran St. Charles ready to take next step

ST. PETERS — Arlen Harris remembers strolling down the halls at Lutheran St. Charles High in the late summer of 2015 as he was preparing for his initial season as the Cougars new football coach.
He was surprised at what he saw.
Or actually what he heard.
"All the kids were talking about was soccer," he said. "Nothing about football."
Right then, Harris, who played four years in the NFL — three as a running back with the St. Louis Rams — decided he had to change the culture of the St. Peters-based school.
It didn't take long.
The Cougars broke a string of seven successive losing seasons with a 7-4 mark that year.
Now, thanks in part to Harris and a hard-working group of players, football is king along Mexico Road.
And Lutheran St. Charles enters this season with sky-high hopes.
The one-time doormats are coming off their most successful campaign and return 20 of 22 starters from a team that won 10 of 13 games and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals before losing to Trinity.
"Things are coming together," Harris said. "This is getting to where I've always wanted this program to be."
The Cougars will be led by a pair of NCAA Power Five Conference recruits in two-way lineman Gabriel Rubio and ultra-speedy running back Arlen Harris Jr.
Rubio, a senior, has given a verbal commitment to attend Notre Dame. He picked the Fighting Irish from a host of 32 top-notch schools clamoring for his services.
Harris Jr., Arlen's son, turned heads with eye-catching freshman and sophomore seasons in which he rushed for 2,868 yards and 54 touchdowns. Once a 5-foot-9, 160-pound freshman, Harris Jr. has bulked up to 6-0 and 200 pounds.
The Cougars won their first five games in 2019 by a combined 275-19, including wins of 75-0, 54-0 and 51-0.
"The kids got a taste last year and that got them to work even harder in the summer," Harris Sr. said. "They see that work paying off. I like their attitude."
Harris Sr. is extremely pleased with the complete about-face the program has undergone as he heads into his fifth season. He sat out one year while working in Florida.
Lutheran St. Charles struggled mightily before Harris Sr. entered the picture, losing 48 of 60 games in a six-year span. The 2011 team went 0-10 and was outscored 404-82.
But back-to-back seasons of just three losses has the student body talking football.
"It's fair to say we're getting where we want to be," Harris Sr. said. "A lot kids coming back and our freshman class is going to shock people."
Rubio, a 6-6, 305-pound man child, can't wait to get started.
"I think we showed last year, as a team, what we're capable of doing," Rubio said. "It's time to take it one step farther."
This group is brimming with confidence.
"This is a special group,' Rubio said. “We can feel it.”
Junior quarterback Aaron Coffey is back after a highly-successful season. The 6-5 gunslinger hit on 124 of 191 passes (65 percent) with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Sophomore running back Rhod Gibson returns to form a deadly one-two punch with Harris Jr. Gibson rushed for 591 yards and eight scores last season.
Senior Seth Tucker, junior Kyle Taylor and sophomore Michael Parr Jr. anchor a strong pass-catching corps. The trio combined for 98 receptions and 17 scores.
Rubio is the ringleader of a punishing rock-ribbed defense. The Cougars allowed just 121 points last season and recorded seven shutouts. Rubio managed 115 tackles including 22 for losses despite facing offenses that ran away from him most of the campaign. Ashtin Rustemeyer will help Rubio on the defensive line. Rustemeyer had 10 sacks last season. Senior linebacker Joseph Mechlin is back after leading the team with 166 tackles.
Harris Sr. noted that 18 freshman came out for the team and around 10 could see varsity action right away.
“We’ve always been able to compete with anybody,” Harris Sr. said. “But we haven’t had the depth that some of these other teams have. This year could be different.”
The Cougars are ready to make history this time around with a deep and multi-talented group..
“We’re laying the foundation to form a strong program for a long time,” Harris Sr. said. “This is just the start of good things.”
