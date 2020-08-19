No. 9 small school: Lutheran St. Charles ready to take next step

ST. PETERS — Arlen Harris remembers strolling down the halls at Lutheran St. Charles High in the late summer of 2015 as he was preparing for his initial season as the Cougars new football coach.

He was surprised at what he saw.

Or actually what he heard.

"All the kids were talking about was soccer," he said. "Nothing about football."

Right then, Harris, who played four years in the NFL — three as a running back with the St. Louis Rams — decided he had to change the culture of the St. Peters-based school.

It didn't take long.

The Cougars broke a string of seven successive losing seasons with a 7-4 mark that year.

Now, thanks in part to Harris and a hard-working group of players, football is king along Mexico Road.

And Lutheran St. Charles enters this season with sky-high hopes.

The one-time doormats are coming off their most successful campaign and return 20 of 22 starters from a team that won 10 of 13 games and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals before losing to Trinity.