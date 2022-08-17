No. 9 small school: Patterson, Romaine set the bar high for Hillsboro

Jaxin Patterson and Austin Romaine have enjoyed tremendous success sharing the offensive workload for Hillsboro High.

The two running backs combined for 2,589 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns last fall, and propelled the Hawks to a 9-2 overall record and their first winning season since 2017.

They celebrate each other’s successes, but if Romaine happens to break off a 35-yard run, well, Patterson wants more.

“I’m going for 36,” he said.

Patterson and Romaine are best friends, straight-A students and team leaders who have pushed each other toward greatness through healthy competition.

“Sometimes he’ll rush for more yards, but I’ll have more yards per carry, or the opposite, so we’ll give each other trouble for that,” Romaine said.

Patterson and Romaine have dished out trouble for varsity opponents since they were freshmen, and they will lead Hillsboro into the upcoming season as the No. 9-ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason football rankings.

Both Patterson and Romaine produced monster games running the ball last season. Patterson rushed 37 times for 289 yards in a victory over Poplar Bluff. Romaine carried 25 times for 232 yards in a district semifinal win over Festus.

“They’re both tough, physical kids who get a lot of yards after contact and have the ability to take it to the house,” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said.

The Hawks scored more than 40 points in seven of their 11 games last season, but as explosive as they were offensively, their defense was equally as dominant. Led by Romaine and Patterson at linebacker, Hillsboro shut out five opponents during the regular season and did not allow an offensive score in a 13-7 playoff victory over Festus.

“We just try to be as aggressive as can be, with all 11 guys flying to the ball,” said Romaine, who is verbally committed to play linebacker at Kansas State. “Staying conditioned is also a big thing. A big part of our defense is being able to play all four quarters as hard as you can.”

Fatigue and familiarity were factors in an untimely exit from the playoffs last season. After scoring a total of 76 points in wins over Festus and North County in weeks 4 and 5, Hillsboro scored only 13 points in two playoff games against those same two teams, including a 24-0 loss to North County in the Class 4 District 1 championship.

“Coaches compared our rushing yards and our passing yards, watched film and threw nine (defenders) in the box,” Patterson said. “We got away with it until we didn’t.”

The Hawks expect to be more balanced offensively this season with the emergence of two young quarterbacks: junior A.J. Heuszel, who completed 10 of 12 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in limited action last season, and sophomore Preston Brown.

“They’ve both done a really good job at camp, and we’ve purposely split their reps evenly,” Sucharski said.

The receiving corps is led by Bill’s son, Chase Sucharski, a junior who caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown last season, and senior Blake Larson (five catches for 49 yards).

“We have a lot of returners at the skill positions, and we have to do a better job of getting those guys the ball to take some of the pressure off (Patterson and Romaine) so they’re not staring at eight- and nine-man boxes every night,” Bill Sucharski said.

More balance in the Hawks’ attack will alleviate pressure on an offensive line that returns only one starter, junior tackle Wyatt Yaeger. Senior Xavier Brown will take over at center, with Max Deranja and Wyatt Phillips occupying the guard spots.

Hillsboro's defense has a bevy of returning starters, which should be a team strength — especially early in the season.

Alex Tabares-Medina (46 tackles, four sacks) headlines a strong defensive front while all-conference cornerback Harrison Voyles (31 tackles, one interception) anchors a deep secondary that includes Larson, Collin Klaus, Gavin Alexander, Griffin Ray and Keiten Pipkins.

The heartbeat of Hillsboro's defense lies in its linebacking corps, which includes Patterson, senior Canyon Stout, junior Peyton Brown, but is anchored by Romaine, a middle linebacker who led the Hawks with 100 tackles and eight sacks last season.

“In a change of possession situation, he’ll come of the field and tell the coaches how the (opponent) is adjusting to our blitzes and communicate which blitzes will work to counter it. He does that in about 15-20 seconds before he goes back out on offense,” Sucharski said. “It just speaks to his intelligence and what type of player he is.”

Through the leadership of Romaine and Patterson, team chemistry has flourished as evidenced by a hype video the players recorded Monday, which will be shown on the video scoreboard prior to opening kickoffs.

“It’s a big brotherhood," Romaine said. "Everybody is tight, we’ll hang out after practice and that’s a big part of being a successful team, knowing that you have each other’s back."

For Romaine and Patterson, that brotherhood involves looking over one’s back with the knowledge that the other is always looking to steal bragging rights.