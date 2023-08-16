BREESE — Kaden Rakers' eyes went wide during a practice Monday when he cut to hit a hole.

The Breese Central junior running back was greeted by his defensive teammates bearing down on him.

"It gets a little scary," Rakers said. "You run a play and they're right there. I've got to make a move or something."

The Cougars' defense returns a host of experience and has taken a lot of joy in welcoming some of the new offensive players to the reality that is varsity football.

No worry for the newcomers — they know it's all making them better.

Coming off an 8-3 season that included a Class 4A playoff victory, Breese Central has to replace a host of offensive playmakers but it's nothing new for the Clinton County-based school.

"That's been a problem we've had the last couple of years," Breese Central coach Brian Short said. "We've been fortunate enough with the numbers we've had lately for guys to step up and into positions and be able to produce. We're looking like we have guys who can do that this year."

Breese Central is the No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason football rankings.

Having a defense that returns some strong performers like linemen Andrew Jansen and Cole Kapp will help as the offense finds it footing.

"Anytime you can rely on people having a hard time gaining yards, you can be more aggressive offensively," Short said. "It gives us a little more grace. They know that if they mess up, they can settle in and worry about the next play and hopefully the game will be close enough not to hurt us."

Jansen had eight sacks as a junior, using his explosive first step and long frame to decimate opposing quarterbacks.

Despite leading the team in sacks, Jansen pointed to teammates for giving him the opportunity to get at the quarterbacks.

"We had a lot of good players on the (defensive line) all freeing up blocks for me," said Jansen, a defensive end. "I just had to win my one on one."

Kapp, a defensive tackle, clogged up opponents' offensive lines in the middle, and Short is expecting even more from the senior.

"Cole Kapp really cut his teeth last year and learned the game," Short said. "We're really looking for him to be a leader and a force for us."

The Cougars are looking to replace nearly 4,000 yards worth of offensive production with the graduation of Braden Revermann, Conner Freeze and Chase Lewis, but Short said he is confident the cupboard is far from empty.

Short is looking to hand the reins of his offense to junior Preston Baker.

"Preston was a very talented quarterback at the JV level last year," Short said. "We saw some things out of him last year where he could have been our starting quarterback last year. With Connor being able to do what he did, he was able to keep Preston at bay, but we're really excited about what he can bring to the table."

Baker will be the first non-senior to start at quarterback for Breese Central since Kyle Athmer started the 2019 campaign as a junior.

One of the offensive standouts who returns is Rakers, who will assume the full-time role in the backfield after rushing for 262 yards and pulling in eight receptions for 73 yards last year.

Breese Central has qualified for the playoffs four consecutive seasons, excluding the spring season in 2021 brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic when the Cougars went 5-1.

Playoff eligibility has become a standard for the Cougars under Short.

Since 2009, the Cougars have been in the playoffs 10 times, with the deepest run coming in 2021 when they advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinal round.

"I think we look at the years before us and say to ourselves we have to do better,'" Kapp said. "We've just got to keep doing better."