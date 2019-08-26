LADUE — Mike Tarpey left his wrench at home.
The Ladue football team didn't need to move its weight room this offseason.
“There's a lot of bolts in a squat rack,” said Tarpey, Ladue's coach.
Construction on Ladue's campus necessitated the weight room be moved for it to be accessible the previous two summers. One year it went to Spoede Elementary. The other it went to the Fifth Grade Center. Both times the coaches and players broke down the equipment, loaded it on an 18-wheeler and then unloaded it at the destination.
Ladue worked with a company that then swooped in to reassemble the equipment so the Rams could get to work with peace of mind.
“They assemble it to make sure it's done right,” Tarpey said. “I can take it apart. I want the professionals to put it together.”
If Tarpey were susceptible to superstition, the weights would have been loaded up again this summer. Both years he needed his wrench, the Rams played for the Class 4 state championship. Two years ago, they were the runner up to powerhouse Webb City. Last year, Ladue went 15-0 as it won at Webb City in a semifinal and then claimed the first football state championship in school history with a 48-11 win over MICDS.
The Rams graduated an immense amount of talent but they also return a senior class that has never seen a season end before the state semifinals. Ladue is the No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
Senior quarterback Henry McIntosh (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) took the reins last season and performed admirably. He completed 171 of his 281 passes for 2,429 yards, 27 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times. McIntosh will be asked to do more this time around with the graduation of top receivers Dale Chesson and Jason Garland, who combined to catch 83 passes for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Senior Mason Player (5-11, 165) will see his role expand. He caught 24 passes for 380 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He's the most experienced receiver in a group that includes juniors Kenyatta Anderson (6-0, 160), Marzion Cosby (5-10, 165) and Stewart Dove (5-7, 140).
A trio of running backs will try to replicate what Andrew Hunt did last season as he rushed for 1,487 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior Gideon Boaten (6-0, 180), junior Mel Woodson (5-11, 175) and sophomore Jared Rhodes (5-11, 170) each saw game action last season. Rhodes led the returners by rushing 42 times for 301 yards and three touchdowns. They're not the most experienced bunch, but that hasn't stopped the Rams in the past.
“Seeing the people who have come in before you and set a culture, I think we as seniors are trying to do that again to hopefully go as far as we can,” McIntosh said.
The offensive line has two starters back in senior center Callen Morley (5-11, 200) and senior guard Jelani Davis (6-1, 290). Junior Alex Zhou (5-10, 225) and sophomore Jack Mitchell (6-2, 240) also will be prominently involved.
Last season the Rams asked their defense to win them games and it obliged. Ladue allowed just more than eight points per game and only five opponents reached double digits. Kirkwood was the only one to break 14.
Senior linebacker Brock Jones (6-0, 200) led the team with 133 tackles. He'll be next to Morley, who had 89 tackles as a junior. Boaten had 48 tackles and six sacks a year ago.
The defensive line returns senior Brian Faulkner (6-2, 230), who had 57 tackles and eight sacks. Davis had 50 tackles and three sacks up front as well.
The defensive secondary finds Player as the most experienced returner. He had five interceptions as a junior. He'll team with Woodson and senior Ravon Brown (5-11, 165), neither of whom saw significant time last season. But Player is ready to do what he can to help them.
“Taking the leadership role is something I'm looking forward to because we've had leaders on the defense before,” Player said. “We have a lot of people coming up. We've been getting our new guys some experience this summer so I think we'll be ready.”
Ladue's senior class is ready for the season but it's also ready to know what it's like to play at home. Due to the significant renovation and construction on Ladue's campus the last three years, the Rams have not played a home football game on their own field. They were the “home” team at St. Louis U. High in 2016 and then were able to use Kirkwood's facility the last two seasons. This year, Ladue's stadium is finally complete and it comes with a new feature — lights.
For the first time in their history, the Rams will play under the lights on their own field on Friday nights.
“This is going to be the best year ever. This is the first time the fans will experience a home game in four years,” Player said. “We're going to have a really nice time. I think the first game is going to be really cool.”