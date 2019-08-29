EAST ST. LOUIS — If the East St. Louis football team finds itself playing for a state championship this season, it'll be a throwback.
The Flyers appear destined to compete in Class 5A, the same class they won in 1979 for their first of eight Illinois High School Association crowns.
East St. Louis consistently has petitioned the state to be allowed to play in a larger classification. That's how the school with around 1,200 students won the 2016 Class 7A championship. The Flyers were told by the Southwestern Conference that no longer will be allowed.
“Our conference voted against us playing 7A,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “They told us we can no longer petition up to play 7A ball.”
That's unfortunate for the football fans who had dreams of defending 7A champion Nazareth Academy meeting East Side in a playoff scenario.
It's even more unfortunate for the teams that will end up in Class 5A when the playoff brackets are announced in November. The Flyers are once again loaded.
It's why East St. Louis is the No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
The Flyers return a treasure trove of talent on offense from a team that went 9-3 and advanced to the Class 7A quarterfinals last season. Junior quarterback Tyler Macon (6 feet, 190 pounds) is the best dual threat in the area. Last season he completed 138 of his 233 passes for 2,390 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed for 1,190 yards and scored another 18 touchdowns. With his first year of varsity football behind him, Macon is more comfortable than ever.
“This year I'll be more mature with my pre-snap reads,” Macon said. “Being able to read defenses better this year will be a big part of the offense.”
He has an array of options with which to share the ball. Senior receiver Lawaun Powell (6-2, 202) caught 33 passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Senior Antonio Johnson (6-3, 190) is the No. 1 prospect in the state as a safety but is a two-way monster. He caught 32 passes for 642 yards and nine scores. Junior Keantez Lewis (6-1, 170) caught 21 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns.
But wait, there's more.
Junior Dominic Lovett (6-0, 170) transferred to East St. Louis from Belleville West. He was the Maroons' top offensive player last season as he caught 45 passes for 1,029 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Senior running back DaMonta Witherspoon (5-8, 205) rushed for 1,323 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“Every quarterback doesn't have those kind of receivers to throw to,” Macon said. “If the passing game isn't going right, they don't have a running back that can get those yards. It's a blessing to have those guys around me.”
The offensive line brings back senior Javontez Spraggins (6-3, 340), who has verbally committed to Tennessee, and senior Tyrese Williams (6-2, 250). They have added senior Kevon Billinglsey (6-4, 235), who transferred from Lutheran North and is going to play offensive tackle and on the defensive line.
Suiting up for the East St. Louis football team can be a different experience when you're not used to it. The new guys have had to get acclimated to life as a Flyer.
“Just getting used to our tempo at practice. I'd say that's the biggest thing. I don't think football is any different anywhere else,” Sunkett said. “I know we're very demanding and we take our wins and losses very serious.”
The offense has plenty of returning experience, but the defense is going to have to find its way with new pieces. The defensive line brings back senior end Kendrick Scarbrough (6-0, 245), who had 103 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior. Johnson returns to the defensive secondary, where he led the team with five interceptions; and sophomore Lamar Box Jr. (6-1, 170), who had 39 tackles and two interceptions as a freshman.
“Everybody else is new kids on the block,” Sunkett said.
Billingsley will make an impact at defensive end, where he's expected to play at the next level. He has verbally committed to Missouri.
There is no shortage of motivation in locker room at East Side. The Flyers were beaten once again by Chicago's Mount Carmel last November, 29-19. In a showdown of two closely matched teams, only one of them turned over the ball — the one that went home.
“We shot ourselves in the foot and it cost us the ball game,” Sunkett said. “Good teams don't make mistakes.”
East St. Louis will also have a fire burning in its collective heart for Jaylon McKenzie, who would have been a freshman this fall. McKenzie was shot and killed in May. The Flyers have bracelets to memorialize him. McKenzie's family has made helmet stickers with his number and angel wings in his honor. Several area schools have requested the stickers to join the Flyers in recognizing McKenzie.
“Dealing with death, a violent death, is something very difficult,” Sunkett said. “He was good friends with just about everybody on the team. He had that type of personality. He's always going to be a part of what we do now.”