TOWN AND COUNTRY — Scott Pingel was thinking this might be the year the CBC football team slipped under the radar. Maybe, just maybe, with all the stellar players who graduated after winning consecutive Class 6 state championships the Cadets would be overlooked.
Fat chance.
CBC is the No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
You can't blame Pingel, CBC's coach, for thinking his bunch might be underestimated because they did lose so much from last year's 12-1 campaign.
How much exactly?
Graduation took more than 3,000 passing yards, 2,000 rushing yards and 73 total touchdowns. The defense lost more than 300 tackles, 34 sacks and 15 interceptions.
From the outside looking in, that would present plenty of questions. Those on the inside don't have many at all.
“You don't know what these young guys can do, but I see it every day at practice and I think we'll be pretty good,” senior linebacker Michael West said.
You don't win three state titles in five years and go undefeated nine consecutive seasons in the Metro Catholic Conference by accident. CBC spends its season preparing to be its best this year and beyond.
“The coolest thing playing so long into the season the last few years is we always bring up freshmen,” Pingel said. “I've seen these guys develop for eight or nine weeks at practice. We knew what they could do.”
Of its 22 combined starters on offense and defense, Pingel said the Cadets ran out 30 players last season that kept things humming at a high level. There are a smattering of returning players, and those guys are being asked to take on bigger roles. No one knows what that looks like, but Pingel feels pretty good about it.
“We're just different. I think as a coach you understand that different doesn't mean bad,” Pingel said. “I don't think you're going to see a vastly different team, but you may just see a different show from time to time as to how it gets done.”
Among those changes is senior running back Ray Lingard (5-foot-6, 150 pounds), who rushed for 613 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a junior. Last season he was the change-of-pace running back and allowed CBC to keep rolling when the now-graduated Bryan Bradford came off the field. Lingard isn't big and heavy like Bradford, but he's plenty fast and he's not easy to bring down. Overlook the pint-sized powerhouse at your own peril.
“I'm not big as Bryan, but I bring strength and speed to the offense,” Lingard said. “I can also catch, block and do a lot of other things to make the team better.”
The offensive line is nearly all new faces. Senior tackle Brady Feeney (6-5, 315) is back and verbally committed to Indiana.
Seniors Cameron Powell (6-1, 180), Tyler Dixon (6-2, 200) and junior Zach Hahn (6-0, 175) will be the primary wide receivers. Hahn led the trio with 26 receptions for 368 yards and five touchdowns last fall.
“I'm ready to put it all on the field and leave it all between the lines,” Powell said. “This is more of a great opportunity to show what we have.”
Sophomores Ayden Robinson-Wayne (5-10, 160) and Patrick Heitert (6-0, 185) competed all offseason for the starting quarterback job. Pingel said the pair are ahead of where recent graduate Brett Gabbert was when he became the starter as a sophomore. Robinson-Wayne and Heitert studied under Gabbert, and that can only help them when their number is called.
“They were always watching and listening. They soaked up every word and they're film junkies,” Pingel said. “They're at a pretty good place for young guys. I know there can be bumps in the road with these two but, mentally they're further along than Brett was.”
If the Cadets are going to have a glaring difference in their appearance early on it's going to be on the defensive line. CBC doesn't have as many of them and they're not as big as they have been. They have potential. It's just a matter of getting out there and playing.
“This year we're going to have the same speed or be faster,” West said. “We need experience and we'll be good.”
West (6-4, 225) racked up 50 tackles last season, tops among the returning players. He said he's ready for the season to get here so the rest of the world can see what he's been watching all summer.
“We're really hungry. I'm tired of 'Are you guys going to be good this year?' ” West said. “I think that's motivation for all of us. Especially for the senior class. We're going to go out and do what we do.”