CAHOKIA — Demarveon Johnson has so much swagger he has to share it with his teammates. It's too much for one man.
A senior linebacker for the Cahokia football team, Johnson's confidence is uncrackable.
“This year we're going to make a run,” Johnson said. “We're going to be good.”
Cahokia returns four starters on offense and six on defense after it went 10-2 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Comanches went to the Class 5A quarterfinals before falling to Hillcrest, 27-0.
The holdovers from last season know the path forward and believe they have what it takes to not only make consecutive playoff appearances, but march even deeper into the bracket. Cahokia is the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
Coach John Clay enters his fourth season at Cahokia. This year's seniors are the first class he's coached their entire high school careers. That makes a difference when you're setting expectations and building a program.
“At this point we're comfortable around each other,” Clay said. “They know how to take coach a little more.”
It's one of the reasons Clay believes the Comanches have another strong season in them despite graduating 14 seniors. They will be without standout quarterback Malik Shaw, who accounted for 36 combined passing and rushing touchdowns. But the standard he helped set last year should pay dividends this year.
“The senior guys set the tone (last offseason),” Clay said. “We had a really good offseason last summer so this summer they knew what to expect. We turned it up a little notch.”
There are plenty of varsity newcomers but the experience returns in places that should prove beneficial especially early on. Randy Wright (6-3, 285) returns to left tackle, Eddie Johnson (6-2, 240) is at right tackle and DeMarion Weeden (5-8, 260) is at center. The senior trio will be clearing the way for senior running back Vincent Perry (5-8, 180), who rushed for 1,201 yards and five touchdowns.
Weeden and Perry are four-year varsity starters hungry for another taste of the playoffs.
“I'm glad to get this on a roll,” Wheaton said. “We've got a good, thick offensive line again.”
Demarveon Johnson (5-9, 190) will hold things down on the defense at linebacker where he had 93 tackles and four sacks. Next to him will be junior Emori Lee (5-11, 215), who tied for the team lead with 121 tackles as a sophomore. Senior Antwan Baker (6-3, 170) will line up in the defensive secondary at safety. Up front, Wright will play two ways and take shifts at nose guard. Senior Reyon McFarland (6-1, 205) had 70 tackles four sacks at defensive end.
“Our defense is where we lay our hat,” Clay said. “We have good leadership over there.”
Before it missed the playoffs for eight consecutive years, Cahokia made seven successive appearances. These Comanches are doing their part to start a new streak. They have something going for them their recent teams did not — experience. That is not insignificant when it comes to offseason preparation.
“When we got as far as we did last year, we understood we're not there yet,” Clay said. “They bought into that and came back bigger, stronger and with a good work ethic.”
There are those who refuse to believe in the Comanches, that last season was an anomaly and that they'll return to their unsuccessful ways. The players hear it and file it away for later. They heard a lot of that same stuff before. It was wrong then. They feel it's wrong now.
“There's still some doubters where we're from. We have to keep on winning,” Weeden said. “Last year they said we'd only win three games. We just have to go with the flow.”
Added Baker, “We just have to step up and play.”