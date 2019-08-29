SPANISH LAKE — Much has changed since the Trinity football team walked off Faurot Field in December with the Class 3 state championship trophy.
The Titans graduated their four-year starting quarterback, all-time leading tackler and their best wide receiver, a group that spent four years helping lay a foundation that gave a football also-ran two district championships and its first two state title game appearances.
The hits didn't stop at graduation. On Tuesday, leading returning receiver and nationally rated top college prospect Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper withdrew from Trinity and has enrolled to finish his high school education at Pattonville.
The number of teams that could sustain this type of turnover and remain among the state's elite are few and far between. The Titans are the exception. Trinity is the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings.
Trinity lost high-profile players at high-profile positions, but much of its championship roster returns intact. The offensive line has four starters returning, including Missouri recruit Jalen St. John (6-foot-5, 320 pounds). Senior running back Reggie Love (5-10, 195) rushed a season-high 19 times for 203 yards in the Titans' 45-19 title game win over Cardinal Ritter. Love verbally committed to Illinois. In three seasons of varsity action, senior receiver James Frenchie (5-9, 172) has averaged 25 yards per reception and scored 14 touchdowns. He recently gave Illinois a verbal commitment, too.
The defensive line returns experience in junior Jonathan Joshua (5-7, 225) and seniors Dionte White (6-0, 235), Darion Smith (6-5, 215) and Martez Poynter (6-4, 240), who combined for 168 tackles and 11 sacks. The secondary brings back safety TJ Rush (6-0, 170), who had 29 tackles and three interceptions. He's committed to Miami (Ohio). Junior Tyler Hibbler (6-0, 200) returns at defensive back, where he had 36 tackles.
All of them have first-hand knowledge about what it takes to get where the Titans want to go once again.
“The good thing about these juniors or seniors is they've been in one or two state championships,” Trinity coach Terrence Curry said. “They know what it takes to get to that level and win it. You don't settle for less as far as preparing and our work ethic.”
There are more gems on Trinity's roster eager to showcase their abilities. Junior receiver Demetrius Cannon (6-3, 185) caught five passes as a sophomore. He was tabbed as the most valuable wide receiver at The Opening's St. Louis camp in April. He's received seven scholarship offers including Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.
“You've got new guys in new places doing new things,” Curry said. “The good thing is those guys are hungry. They're ready to prove themselves.”
The two biggest question marks for the Titans to start the season will be what they do at quarterback and how fast their new-look linebacking corps gets up to speed.
Reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro defensive player of the year Shammond Cooper was a four-year starter and a tackling machine for the Titans. Cooper racked up 472 stops before signing with Illinois in December. That's a big piece of the puzzle to work around. Curry believes the returning players will be up to the task.
Quarterback Isaiah Williams never missed a game in his four seasons at Trinity and was a true dual threat. He was a program leader on and off the field. He signed with Illinois in December. Williams is a tough act to follow, but junior Xavier Cunningham (5-10, 160) and freshman Christian Cotton (5-7, 135) will try to do just that.
In an effort to allow whoever is in the backfield to get their varsity feet wet, Curry said the Titans are going to ask the more experienced players to carry the weight. Be it in the run game or with quick hitting passes.
“With all the experience we have back, with all the talent we have back, just give the ball to your playmakers,” Curry said. “We have four or five running backs that can control the game. We need to lean on that more this year and let our quarterbacks mature in the game.”
Trinity will find out fast where it stands. The Titans travel to Lutheran North for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. A week later they'll play East St. Louis in the featured game of the Gateway Scholars Classic. Both teams bring ferocious defenses to the table. Curry knows they'll be ready to bring the heat.
“I've told the offensive line, 'The QB is your little brother back there, and you know they're coming to get your little brother,' ” Curry said. “They understand that and they're going to go that extra mile to make sure they protect him.”