Normandy offense hits on all cylinders in victory against Affton

Junior quarterback Maury Sullivan completed 9 of 12 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards and scored a touchdown.

"I loved our execution," Baker said. "We took advantage of our week off to get into better condition and we worked hard. Jamison has been around the program since he was a freshman. He's one of the biggest leaders on our team. Maury was supposed to play receiver for us this year. But we had quarterback issues and he said he could take it. He said he could do and he has."

The Vikings rushed for 144 yards and passed for 152 yards in the first half and led 38-6 at intermission.

"I was more focused on my passing tonight," Sullivan said. "I've got good guys to throw to. It's incredible. I feel like I can just throw it up to those guys and they'll come up with it."

Byrd had two touchdown receptions in the first quarter. He caught a 21-yard touchdown toss from Sullivan with 6 minutes and 27 seconds in the quarter. On a third-down pass, Sullivan heaved the ball to the goal line and Byrd caught the ball among three Cougars defenders. Sullivan ran in the first of four two-point conversions.