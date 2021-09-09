Normandy offense hits on all cylinders in victory against Affton

AFFTON — Normandy football coach Tyrone Baker expressed his unhappiness with how senior receiver Nicolas Byrd had been playing this week in practice.
Baker is not unhappy any more.
Byrd caught touchdown passes for 21 and 66 yards Thursday night and helped lead the Vikings to a 54-36 victory over the Affton Cougars in the Suburban Conference Blue Pool opener for both teams.
"I was slacking a little bit in practice and (Baker) let me know that was unacceptable," Byrd said. "I came out here tonight to show him I know I can do. I listened. I hear him."
Normandy, which didn't get to play last week after losing at Orchard Farm in its opener, improved to 1-1. Affton fell to 0-3.
Byrd also had a 52-yard catch and finished with four receptions for 146 yards.
But his biggest play was a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter to help Normandy prevail with a touchdown-clinching drive.
"Byrd, he surprised me," Baker said, whistling as he mentioned Byrd's name. "I've been on him hard all week. Before the game, he told me, 'Coach, we've got this.' And he did."
Several other Vikings had big games as well.
Senior running back Christan Vinson scored on runs of 14 and 25 yards and senior receiver Daymund Jamison scored on a 57-yard run and a 70-yard reception.
Junior quarterback Maury Sullivan completed 9 of 12 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 96 yards and scored a touchdown.
"I loved our execution," Baker said. "We took advantage of our week off to get into better condition and we worked hard. Jamison has been around the program since he was a freshman. He's one of the biggest leaders on our team. Maury was supposed to play receiver for us this year. But we had quarterback issues and he said he could take it. He said he could do and he has."
The Vikings rushed for 144 yards and passed for 152 yards in the first half and led 38-6 at intermission.
"I was more focused on my passing tonight," Sullivan said. "I've got good guys to throw to. It's incredible. I feel like I can just throw it up to those guys and they'll come up with it."
Byrd had two touchdown receptions in the first quarter. He caught a 21-yard touchdown toss from Sullivan with 6 minutes and 27 seconds in the quarter. On a third-down pass, Sullivan heaved the ball to the goal line and Byrd caught the ball among three Cougars defenders. Sullivan ran in the first of four two-point conversions.
"My quarterback makes the passes and I make the catches," Byrd said. "Thanks to my quarterback, he saw that I was there and he did what he was supposed to do and I did what I was supposed to do."
After Affton went three and out, Byrd made an even more dazzling play. He jumped and caught the ball at the Affton 40 and then raced in for a 66-yard TD reception.
A bad snap on a punt attempt and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty set Normandy up at the Affton 16. Two plays later, Vinson ran in from the 14 with 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Byrd's 52-yard catch and run moved the ball to the Affton 38. Three plays later Vinson bulled in with a nice run around left end for a 25-yard TD run.
Affton had to punt and Sullivan returned it 65 yards for a touchdown but a blind-side hit nullified the score. However, on the next play, Jamison galloped 57 yards down the sideline for a touchdown a 38-0 lead with 1:16 left in the half.
The Cougars did not roll over. Affton scored with 19 seconds left when freshman quarterback Antonio Muyco scored on a 1-yard sneak.
Cougars coach Tony Muyco said that was a big score for his team, which came out stronger in the second half.
"We needed a better start and we didn't do that," Muyco said. "We've got a young team. It's a work in progress. It doesn't always show up on the scoreboard. The coaches will keep coaching these kids."
Affton scored three times in the third quarter to make it closer. Cole Westermayer ran in from the 20 and then he scored on a 10-yard run. Terran Mitchell caught both two point conversion passes.
In between the two Cougar scores, Jamison had a 70-yard catch and run for his second touchdown. Christan Vinson made the two-point catch.
"I just see green out there," Jamison said. "My quarterback, I love him like a brother. We have fun."
Affton scored with 12 seconds showing when Alex Fisher ran in from the 4. A two-point run made it 46-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars scored on a 97-yard touchdown pass to freshman Chase Arnold with 7:08 to play. Facing a 3-and-17 from its own 3, Muyco threw to Arnold, who was all alone at the 20. He then raced down the sideline for the touchdown. The pass failed, leaving the Cougars trailing 46-36.
Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Affton freshman Chase Arnold had the play of the game with a 97-yard catch with 7:08 to play.
"That was good to see that," Muyco said. "A freshman quarterback and a freshman receiver. Those two best friends since they were in the first grade. Chase is a very athletic kid."
Sullivan closed out the scoring with a 2-yard run with 1:52 to play. On that drive, Vinson fumbled after an 18-yard run but an alert Byrd pounced on it to keep the drive alive.
"I saw that ball pop out and I knew I had to get it," Byrd said. "I just jumped on it."
Baker was impressed.
"That was a big play," Baker said. "That just showed he does listen. That's what I like about him. He's a good kid."
Normandy lost senior running back Douglas Nelson in the first half to an ankle sprain. Baker said he didn't think it was a serious injury.
Two Affton seniors were ejected late in the fourth quarter before Sullivan scored the last touchdown. Linemen Sean Chaplin and Peter Souzzo were ejected for deadball fouls. They will have to sit out next week's game.