North County knocks off Vashon, advances to Class 4 semifinals

Jobe Smith took care of the rest. He gave North County the lead on the second play from scrimmage, bursting through the left side of the line for a 65-yard touchdown run and he capped the second drive with a 6-yard scoring run.

The turning point of the half came on Vashon’s next drive as Jobe Smith came up with an interception off a tipped ball and returned it 55 yards for a pick-6 to give North County an 18-0 lead. Jobe Smith capped a stellar half with a 5-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter.

North County’s defensive line dominated after Vashon’s opening drive. The quartet of Payden Allen, Bryan Brewster, Mason Lay and Joe Ortmann spent a lot of time in the Vashon backfield collecting a pair of sacks and causing an intentional grounding penalty.

Allen especially earned a tip of the cap from Franklin.

“(Allen) is a man child and if there is anything that I can do to help him I will,” Franklin said.

The defense also kept Hill in check, limiting him to 33 yards rushing in the first half.

Vashon was able to end the half on a high note with Malious Cain connecting with Zach Smith for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2 seconds left to cut the Raiders’ lead to 25-6 at halftime.