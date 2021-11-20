North County knocks off Vashon, advances to Class 4 semifinals

Vashon quarterback Malious Cain on the sidelines during loss to North County in a Class 4 quarterfinal football game at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Missouri on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Zachary Smith Jr. of Vashon runs the ball after the catch for a touchdown against North County in a Class 4 quarterfinal football game at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Missouri on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Demarea Ball of Vashon catches a touchdown pass against North County in a Class 4 quarterfinal football game at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Missouri on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
BONNE TERRE — The Vashon High football team’s resurgent run came to an end on Saturday.
North County junior Jobe Smith was too much for the Wolverines. Smith scored six touchdowns, including one each on defense and special teams, to lead North County to a 49-24 win in the Class 4 quarterfinal in Bonne Terre.
The Raiders (12-1) will play Hannibal (12-0) in a semifinal game on Nov. 27.
“That’s a good team over there,” Vashon coach Will Franklin said. “I’ve been saying that all week. If we could stop the run, we had a chance, but we couldn’t get a grip on it.”
Smith finished with 180 yards rushing on 18 carries. He scored four rushing touchdowns.
North County coach Brian Jones declined to talk to the Post-Dispatch or let his players talk citing a lack of coverage of his daughter and the Raiders in the state tennis doubles championship.
“The Post-Dispatch can kiss my country grits,” Jones screamed during his tirade. “You can quote me on that.”
Malious Cain threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns for Vashon (9-2). Dierre Hill Jr. caught seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Zach Smith Jr. caught seven passes for 110 yards and another score.
Vashon’s opening drive was a methodical 10 minute, 30-second march deep into North County territory. But penalties and a sack forced a turnover on downs.