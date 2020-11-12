North County Raiders at Festus Tigers

On North County: Has not won a district title since 2004. … Won three in a row since it was beaten by Festus 39-35 on Oct. 2. … Avenged regular-season loss to Hillsboro last week. … Will be the 20th meeting with Festus since 2004 and trails in the series 14-5. ... Defeated Festus in the 2017 district tournament. … Quarterback Nolan Reed threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more against Hillsboro last week. … Running back Jobe Smith rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

On Festus: Plays in first district championship game since 2018. … Last won a district title in 2011. …Rematches with North County after securing a 39-35 come-from-behind win on Oct. 2. … Festus has won back-to-back games since it lost at Farmington. … Junior quarterback Cole Rickermann has rewritten the Festus record book as he’s thrown for 1,770 yards, 27 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 325 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior running back Cayden Glaze has rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior running back and Baylor recruit Kaian Roberts-Day has 579 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. … Junior receiver Isaac Stucke and senior receiver Daylen Wagoner have combined for 29 receptions for 607 yards and 10 touchdowns. …Freshman linebacker Eli Ortmann has made 76 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive tackle Desmond Davis has made 67 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and three sacks. … The Tigers have made 11 interceptions.