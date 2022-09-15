North County Raiders at Hillsboro Hawks

On North County: Lost its conference game with Hillsboro during the regular season then won the rematch in the district championship game on its way to a Class 4 semifinal appearance last fall. … Senior running back Jobe Smith has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jack Moore has passed for 297 yards, five touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior receiver Andrew Civey has eight receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

On Hillsboro: Has faced North County four times in the past two seasons and won both of the regular season meetings and lost both postseason games. ... Averaging more than 48 points per game through the first third of the season. … Senior running back Austin Romaine has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Jaxin Patterson has rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Payton Brown has rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Preston Brown has passed for 359 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Dalton Ross has eight receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. … At linebacker Romaine has 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Patterson has made 17 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior Griffin Ray has 14 tackles and two interceptions.