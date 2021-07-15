North Point puts all the pieces together to hit ground running in August

Most of those pieces have been put in place. Adams, 39, said North Point still is searching for a boys golf coach to have a full varsity set. Finding the right person to lead a program can be tough, and the level of difficulty is only multiplied when building a staff from scratch.

“We want good coaches obviously, but we want good teachers, good relationship builders and people who are going to work well with kids,” Adams said. “That was probably our biggest thing we looked at, not just what experiences they had coaching, but what kind of person are you? What kind of attributes do you want to be building in our student-athletes here in the building?”

North Point’s athletics department has started off by offering an all-inclusive strength and speed program.

It’s open to all North Point students, not just athletes, and run by new head football coach Alex Zangriles.

“We’re doing general athletics, we’re working on getting stronger and faster,” Zangriles said. “From a culture standpoint you’re introduced to coaches in other sports. It builds that community feel, that family culture we desire.”