North Point puts all the pieces together to hit ground running in August

The bear is everywhere.
Chiseled into concrete inside and outside the building. Slapped across every piece of equipment in the weight room. Stitched into the artificial surface of the football field. There is no escaping the snarling bear that tells everyone North Point High is home to the Grizzlies.
It was nearly the home of the Prairie Dogs.
When the Wentzville School District began the process of naming its new school and its mascot, it surveyed the families and residents living within the new school’s boundaries. More than 260 suggestions poured in — Prairie Dogs among them.
“We went to our community to pick the name and mascot,” North Point principal Amanda Shelmire said.
Finding the right combination was an important early step in creating an identity for the new school. It had to straddle the line between being unique but not outlandish. For every Spoofhound (Maryville High) and Whippet (Ellington High) there are 62 high schools in Missouri that picked Tigers. Another 55 are the Eagles, including the Wentzville School District’s Liberty High. There are 48 schools that went with Bulldogs, 33 chose Wildcats, 26 picked Panthers and another dozen are Bears.
But none of them were Grizzlies until North Point selected it.
“It was an easy decision when the most popular name was North Point High School and when the most popular mascot submitted was a grizzly,” Shelmire said.
The Prairie Dogs will have to wait for another day.
North Point is scheduled to open August 24 for its first day of school. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration in early August to officially open the building.
It joins Liberty as the second new high school to open in the Wentzville School District since 2013 and is the fourth high school in the district along with Holt and Timberland. The district has experienced massive growth in the last decade. It opened a new elementary school in the fall of 2020 and will open a new middle school next to North Point in the fall of 2022.
North Point's student body will be made up of freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The seniors will come in the fall of 2022. A large swath of North Point’s boundary cuts into what used to be Holt’s territory. Sophomores and juniors this school year in North Point’s boundary were given the option to become part of the new school or remain at their old schools. Seniors were to stay and finish at their old schools. The only students required to enroll at North Point were incoming freshman that live within its boundary. That puts North Point’s enrollment this fall around 675.
It’s a different process than was used when Liberty opened in 2013. Liberty began as just freshmen and over the course of four years become a full high school. The facilities were also phased in over time after the first class of freshmen roamed the halls.
North Point is expected to be completely ready when the school year begins.
“Liberty did not open as a comprehensive. It was a phased-in build,” Wentzville School District chief communications officer Derrick Docket said. “Here in year two they’ll have a full student body.”
Staffing a new, nearly full school presented its own challenges. Shelmire, 39, was hired in July of 2020 after spending the previous eight years as an assistant principal at Holt. She was joined by assistant principal Jason Moore, who was a longtime coach at Holt and an assistant principal. Jake Adams was tabbed as the activities director after spending 18 years at Holt, the last six as an assistant principal.
These administrators were tasked with filling out the faculty and staff, down to the last assistant coach.
“That’s been an intensive process that started way back in November or December,” Adams said. “Our administrative team started by hiring teachers while keeping in mind who can do multiple roles, who can coach and who can sponsor activities and things like that. It was a little bit of a jigsaw puzzle working with our (human resources) department, who did a great job putting all those pieces together.”
Most of those pieces have been put in place. Adams, 39, said North Point still is searching for a boys golf coach to have a full varsity set. Finding the right person to lead a program can be tough, and the level of difficulty is only multiplied when building a staff from scratch.
“We want good coaches obviously, but we want good teachers, good relationship builders and people who are going to work well with kids,” Adams said. “That was probably our biggest thing we looked at, not just what experiences they had coaching, but what kind of person are you? What kind of attributes do you want to be building in our student-athletes here in the building?”
North Point’s athletics department has started off by offering an all-inclusive strength and speed program.
It’s open to all North Point students, not just athletes, and run by new head football coach Alex Zangriles.
“We’re doing general athletics, we’re working on getting stronger and faster,” Zangriles said. “From a culture standpoint you’re introduced to coaches in other sports. It builds that community feel, that family culture we desire.”
North Point’s speed and strength training had been held at Holt in June, but once July rolled around the coaches and students now have access to North Point’s gorgeous weight room. Filled with squat racks and benches, loaded up with more than 3,000 pounds of weight plates, sets of dumbbells from 5 to 75 pounds and a rack of heavy ropes, it’s where the Grizzlies will get big and strong for years to come.
The sophomores and juniors were the first to break it in and couldn’t have been more thrilled.
“On that first day it was like Christmas for the coaches, too,” Zangriles said. “The kids were pumped. They just want to be there.”
Zangriles, 29, spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Liberty following one-year stints at Fort Zumwalt East and Jackson after four years at Fort Zumwalt North, his alma mater.
It’s the first time he’s been a head coach, but he has some excellent mentors to lean on as he begins building North Point’s football program. Ryan McMillen started Liberty’s program. Scott Eacret did the same at Fort Zumwalt East. Their knowledge has been invaluable as Zangriles takes on the challenge.
“They really emphasized making sure you hire a good staff,” Zangriles said. “Making sure you don’t get in a rush and that the foundation of your program is solid.”
There are between 50 and 70 students taking part in the speed and strength program this summer. Many of them are planning to play football, volleyball, baseball or run track.
None of them, however, have cross country on their mind at the moment, much to Kyle Deekin’s chagrin.
The boys and girls cross country coach in the fall and the boys track and field coach in the spring, Deekin has had a hard time selling the joys and excitement of cross country to this particular sleuth of Grizzlies.
“We’re at the bottom of the totem pole in the fall,” Deekin said with a chuckle. “It’s been really hard with them not knowing who I am and not meeting with them in person. We’ll have to see who shows up on August 9 (the first day of practice).”
This isn’t the first time Deekin has had to beat the bushes to drum up interest in cross country. The last two years he was the boys cross country coach at Fort Zumwalt East. He took over a program in need of a refresh and over the course of time was able to make some significant progress. The Lions should be much improved this fall when they compete.
“I was upset to leave those guys,” Deekin said. “There’s not much buzz around cross country yet, hopefully we can get some kids excited.”
There is much to be excited about at North Point and that is in no small part due to the efforts of Shelmire, Adams, Moore and everyone else who has had a hand in launching the new school.
T-shirts are flying out of the building. Yard signs are popping up. The Grizzlies are nearly ready for their debut.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a school from the ground up,” Shelmire said. “It’s awesome.”