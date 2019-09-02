CEDAR HILL — It was unusual for Chase Viehland.
The freshman running back isn't used to suiting up for a game on a Monday.
But he could get used to it.
"It was different, but it was cool," Viehland said.
Northwest Cedar Hill opened its 2019 campaign with a 14-13 victory over Francis Howell North on Monday evening at Northwest Cedar Hill High School.
"We just grinded it out," Northwest Cedar Hill coach Corey Toenjes said. "We're happy to hang on to this win."
Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) picked up the win after inclement weather Friday forced the game to be rescheduled to Monday. The Lions extended their winning streak over Howell North to three consecutive games.
The Lions stuck to their grind-it-out mentality, running the ball 37 times on 48 offensive plays. The Lions racked up 126 yards on the ground, with Viehland leading the charge with 15 carries for 60 yards and one score.
While Viehland is just a freshman, Toenjes had no hesitation to lean the offense on him.
"I've heard about him even when I was an assistant here," Toenjes said. "He's a special kid. He's already one of the stronger kids on the team. He just has kind of an old soul about him. He's ready to go. he's mature and the kids respect him immensely. He's going to have a great career here."
Viehland was quick to give credit to his offensive line for the success he had and help quell his nerves.
"I was definitely nervous, but the line did great, it was awesome," Viehland said. "They were just doing their job and winning their one-on-one assignments."
Viehland's first career score gave the lead back to the Lions the lead to 14-7 after junior Trey Davis hit senior Ronnie Delashmet for a one-yard touchdown pass midway through the first half to open up the scoring.
Trailing 14-7, Francis Howell North (0-1) drove the length of the field and capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown dive by senior quarterback Patrick Koester to cut the lead to 14-13 with four minutes left in regulation.
All that was left was the point after, but the Lions defense swarmed the botched snap to preserve the lead.
"Big sigh of relief," Toenjes said. "We're not a big-play offense where we're going to be able to hit a touchdown in a minute or so. Special teams are huge."
The Knights showed off that explosive offense when it took a 7-6 lead on a 61-yard catch and run touchdown by sophomore Dontrell Woods midway through the third quarter.
Francis Howell North outgained Northwest Cedar Hill 313 yards to 164, but 13 penalties for over 100 yards and two botched snaps on field-goal attempts hurt the Knights.
"There were just small things that bit us," Francis Howell North coach Brett Bevill said. "Penalties and special teams (are areas) we need to improve on and that's on us coaches. We've got to do a better job of getting them ready. I liked our game plan. We fought hard to the very end, my hats off to them. I'm proud of the kids tonight."
It'll be a quick turnaround as Northwest will travel to Parkway South on Friday.
"(The message was) Seize the momentum," Toenjes said. "You won, you should be that much more energetic to come back tomorrow to lift weights and watch game film. It's a challenge ahead of us, but we've got momentum with us."