Northwest Cedar Hill Lions at Fox Warriors

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Northwest 1-2; Fox 3-0.
Last week: Park Hills Central 35, Northwest 14; Fox 25, Borgia 20.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Northwest: Played Park Hills Central on short notice last week after rival Seckman was forced to cancel. ... Last win over Fox came in 2006. ... Both wins against Fox this century have come on the road. … Senior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 26 of 49 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Mikel Davis has rushed for 235 yards. Sophomore running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 218 yards. Five players have rushed for one touchdown. Senior receiver Brady Cutter has caught 12 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Andrew Lenzen has caught 10 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Adam Logue has caught two passes for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns. … At defensive back, Cutter has made 32 tackles. Junior tight end Drew Nicholson has made 25 tackles. Senior linebacker Vincent Demarco has made 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
On Fox: Won its last 14 against Northwest. ... Wasn’t scheduled to play its Jefferson County neighbor this season after the Suburban Conference restructured, but due to St. Louis County teams not playing both teams were open. … Offense has rushed for nearly 1,100 yards through three games. Junior running back Jake Waters leads the way with 268 yards on 39 carries. Senior running back Chase Maxey has rushed 28 times for 259 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Senior quarterback Brock Inman has rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Inman has completed 7 of 16 passes for 165 yards. Six receivers have caught one pass this season. Senior Miles Richardon has caught two passes. … Sophomore Luke Pisoni has made 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack. Senior linebacker Sylas Stanger has made 20 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Noah Malear has made 18 tackles. At defensive back, Inman has a pair of interceptions.
