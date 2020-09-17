Northwest Cedar Hill Lions at Fox Warriors

On Northwest: Played Park Hills Central on short notice last week after rival Seckman was forced to cancel. ... Last win over Fox came in 2006. ... Both wins against Fox this century have come on the road. … Senior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 26 of 49 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Mikel Davis has rushed for 235 yards. Sophomore running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 218 yards. Five players have rushed for one touchdown. Senior receiver Brady Cutter has caught 12 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. Senior receiver Andrew Lenzen has caught 10 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Adam Logue has caught two passes for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns. … At defensive back, Cutter has made 32 tackles. Junior tight end Drew Nicholson has made 25 tackles. Senior linebacker Vincent Demarco has made 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.