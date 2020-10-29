Northwest–Cedar Hill Lions at Lafayette Lancers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 6 District 1 quarterfinal.
Seeds, records: No. 5 Northwest 6-3; No. 4 Lafayette 3-1.
Last week: Northwest 42, Oakville 7; Lafayette 33, Summit 23.
Up next: Winner of No. 1 Fox and No. 8 Vianney.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available) with a $10 pay-per-view charge per screen.
On Northwest: Six wins are the most for the program in at least two decades. … Finished the regular season with a three-game win streak and won four of its final five games. … One of the few area teams to play a full nine-game regular season. … Has not beaten Lafayette in 14 tries since 2004. … Senior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 76 of his 137 passes for 1,481 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted once. … Sophomore running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 773 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior running back Mikel Davis has rushed for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He’s caught nine passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Andrew Lenzen has caught 29 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Brady Cutter has caught 29 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Drew Nicholson has made 83 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. ... At defensive back Cutter has made 68 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Vincent Demarco has made 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks.
On Lafayette: Won 14 in a row over Northwest dating back to 2004. Since 2010 Lafayette has outscored Northwest 236-21. … Rides a three-game win streak into the district tournament. In those three wins senior quarterback Blake Micek has thrown for 944 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior running back Mitchell Hoffman has rushed for 310 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior Pernell Garner has caught 32 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior Jude Tenny has 27 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior Tommy Hagan has made 32 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three sacks. … Junior Malik Hampton has made 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
