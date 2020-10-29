Northwest–Cedar Hill Lions at Lafayette Lancers

On Northwest: Six wins are the most for the program in at least two decades. … Finished the regular season with a three-game win streak and won four of its final five games. … One of the few area teams to play a full nine-game regular season. … Has not beaten Lafayette in 14 tries since 2004. … Senior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 76 of his 137 passes for 1,481 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted once. … Sophomore running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 773 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior running back Mikel Davis has rushed for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He’s caught nine passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior receiver Andrew Lenzen has caught 29 passes for 681 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Brady Cutter has caught 29 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Drew Nicholson has made 83 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. ... At defensive back Cutter has made 68 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Vincent Demarco has made 33 tackles, five tackles for loss and six sacks.