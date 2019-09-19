When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Northwest 3-0; Seckman 1-2
Last week: Northwest 64, Riverview Gardens 8; Seckman 29, University City 14
On Northwest: Won first three games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in at least two decades. The 64 points scored last week against Riverview Gardens are the most scored by the Lions in at least 20 years and exceeded the total points scored by the team in both 2011 and 2012. ...Junior quarterback Trey Davis has completed 17 of 28 passes for 277 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman running back Chase Viehland has rushed for 204 yards and one touchdown. Five players have scored at least one touchdown. Senior receiver Jack Watson has 11 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Jojo Comacho has made 23 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery. Junior defensive lineman Johnny Dafron has seven sacks. Six players have made one interception.
On Seckman: Broke three-game losing streak to Northwest with a hard-fought 14-6 win last season. Set high-water mark for wins in school history last season with six. Opened this season with back-to-back losses to Washington and Windsor. ...Quarterback Joe Stuckmeyer has completed 12 of 17 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted twice. Running back Lucas Salsman has rushed for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Thomas has four receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. ...Defense has recovered six fumbles. Kaleb Niebuhr has 21 tackles.