Notebook: De Smet, others get approval to play from health department; De Soto back from quarantine

Football makes its return to St. Louis County this weekend.
It won’t look the way any of us remember it.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday that schools wishing to begin playing football and other high-frequency contact sports would have to submit their return-to-play plans to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for approval. Once approved those schools then would be allowed to host football games on their campuses.
As of Tuesday, De Smet, Lindbergh, MICDS, Parkway School District and Westminster all submitted plans and had received approval according to health department spokesman Christopher Ave. Schools that had submitted plans but were still awaiting approval included Affton, CBC, Chaminade, Clayton, Kirkwood, Ladue, Lutheran South, Oakville School District, Priory, Rockwood School District, Trinity, Vianney and Webster Groves.
At his press conference Monday, Page said spectator restrictions would be in place and that the group of area athletics directors that had been working with St. Louis County had not made spectators a priority.
“Spectators have not been a large request of our athletic directors,” Page said. “Mainly they want to get the competitions going. Our concerns remain in gatherings of crowds.”
When defending Class 6 champion De Smet opens up its season by hosting Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC at noon Saturday, the stadium, which would have filled up well before kickoff in normal times, will be at 50 percent or less of its capacity.
De Smet athletics director John Pukala said the Spartans’ stadium can hold close to 1,200 people. De Smet’s approved plan limits spectators to two family members for each rostered player on both teams. CBC and De Smet each have about 70 players on their varsity. Pukala said there will be around 280 spectators plus essential personnel allowed in Saturday.
A Google document was being used to get the names of the spectators and an email address where they can be reached. The email addresses will be used to help with contact tracing should the need arise. Spectators will have to show identification to be allowed into the game. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Even with all the hoops to jump through to make a game happen on campus, Pukala said it’s worth it.
“I’m happy these kids get to play,” Pukala said. “We’re excited and the kids are excited.”
CBC (1-0) opened its season last week with a 42-14 win over Eureka last Saturday outside of St. Louis County in Cedar Hill.
De Smet was willing to play beyond the St. Louis County line last week but unable to find an opponent. It always has been scheduled to play at St. Louis U. High on Oct. 16, and barring anything unforeseen that game will happen. What the weekend of Oct. 23 looks like remains to be seen. De Smet has been unable to fill its Week 9 opening and, frankly Pukala is OK with it.
“We’ll see what comes our way,” Pukala said. “There is something to be said for being healthy.”
Once Week 9 is completed, the postseason will begin. During the regular season games that could not be played due to COVID-19, cancellations were just canceled, not forfeited. Once the district tournaments start, any game that has to be missed due to confirmed COVID-19 positive tests or potential COVID-19 exposure are forfeits.
On Tuesday, Bolivar announced it won a Class 1 girls tennis district championship because its opponent, Greenwood, could not compete due to COVID-19.
Last Friday, Borgia, De Soto, Duchesne, Francis Howell Central and Lutheran St. Charles all missed scheduled football games for reasons related to COVID-19. Which is why Pukala wouldn’t be too broken up if the Spartans missed Week 9 but were ready to begin district play.
“You want to get to the starting line,” Pukala said.
Who the Spartans would line up against will be determined by the points system the Missouri State High School Activities Association uses to seed the district tournaments. The formula accounts for wins, margin of victory and opponents’ strength of schedule. With St. Louis County rejoining the rest of Missouri this late, it could prove for some interesting point totals. The Class 6 District 2 tournament seeds currently list Francis Howell at No. 1 with 42.23 points and De Smet at No. 8 seed with zero. Marquette made its season debut Saturday when it faced Lafayette at Union High. Marquette is listed as the No. 3 seed and CBC is listed as the No. 4 seed despite both schools accumulating 33 points.
“The system is set up to calculate only the games played,” MSHSAA spokesman Jason West wrote in an email. “Schools that have only played three games will not have as big of a sample size as the teams that played more games, thus limiting the amount of points they could accumulate. Schools with fewer games may also have opponents with fewer games as well.”
ST. LOUIS COUNTY GAMES ON TAP
Here’s a list of the games scheduled to be played in St. Louis County on Friday and Saturday pending approval of the host schools’ plans by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
Teams listed without a record will play their first games this season. Spectator restrictions are in place. Games will not be open to the general public.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Vianney (0-1) travels to Chaminade.
On Friday at 7 p.m. are: Kirkwood at Marquette (1-0); MICDS at Lutheran South (0-1); Mehlville at Oakville; Lindbergh (1-0) at Eureka (0-1); Lutheran North (1-0) at Trinity; Parkway Central (0-1) at Parkway North (0-1); and Summit (1-0) at Parkway West (0-1).
Ladue travels to Lafayette (0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
On Saturday, De Smet hosts CBC (1-0) at noon. At 1 p.m., John Burroughs is set to play at Priory.
DE SOTO RETURNS FROM HIATUS
In an ideal world, Chris Johnson wouldn’t have drawn it up like this.
But we’re not living in an ideal world so he’s rolling with it.
The De Soto football coach, Johnson led his full team into practice this week for the first time since a 14-day quarantine period was implemented Sept. 23.
De Soto’s football team had two COVID-19 lab positive tests on the roster, Johnson said. Anyone that had prolonged contact within six feet of a positive player was to be quarantined for 14 days. When the contact tracing was done, one of the positive players was smack dab in the middle of the bus that took the Dragons to their game Sept. 18 at Festus.
“That took 13 players off the bus,” Johnson said.
When positives were found in other students who are not football players in the school and contact tracing was completed, it decimated the Dragons’ roster.
“We had two juniors, two seniors and the rest of the team were freshmen and sophomores,” Johnson said. “As much as it was frustrating, it’s out of your hands. You have to accept it and make the best of it.”
The players who were not quarantined were allowed to continue practicing while the Dragons varsity was on hiatus. Johnson said it was a good way to work with the younger players in the program and get to know them better.
“We wanted to get out there and make these guys better every day,” Johnson said. “Now we’re back at it (with the full roster).”
De Soto (0-4 overall, 0-2 league) returns just in time to face rival Hillsboro (3-3, 2-1) in a Mississippi Area Red showdown. Hillsboro has had its way with De Soto over much of the last decade. The Hawks have won 12 of the last 13 matchups, but the Dragons have split the last two matchups. De Soto won on its home field 14-8 in 2018 to break a 10-game losing streak in the series.
As if returning from quarantine and facing your neighbor wasn’t enough, it’s also De Soto’s homecoming. The Dragons were scheduled to face Windsor on homecoming but that was one of the two games they lost when they went into quarantine. Homecoming can present myriad of challenges in normal times.
“It’s not the way you draw it up,” Johnson said. “I’d like to have a week or two but that’s not the hand we were dealt. We’re happy to be back on the field again.”
TROY’S LIGHTS WILL SHINE
For the first time this season Troy will get to play under its own lights on Friday night.
Troy has played three home games already this season but each were on Saturday due to damage caused by a severe storm in late May. A light pole was knocked over by wind and crashed onto Troy’s track and football field.
The repair comes just in time for a marquee matchup as Troy (3-3 overall, 1-2 league) hosts Holt (6-1, 2-1) in a Gateway Athletic Conference South showdown.
The damage to the light standard is the second time in four years the facility has been damaged. Troy’s weight room, coaches offices, locker room and storage area were destroyed in a fire in Feb. 2016. It has since been rebuilt.
The football facility was renovated prior to the 2019-20 school year.
CARDINAL RITTER, ST. MARY'S RECEIVE DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
Class 3 got a whole lot tougher last week as both Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary's were placed into districts by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
St. Mary's was placed in the Class 3 District 1 field that includes Dexter, Doniphan, Fredericktown, Kennett, Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic. The Dragons are scheduled to open their season at 7 p.m. Friday when they host St. Louis U. High.
Ritter was placed in the Class 3 District 2 field that includes Park Hills Central, Owensville, Potosi, Salem, St. Clair and St. James.
The Lions are scheduled to open their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Class 6 contender Francis Howell.
CBC, LUTHERAN NORTH, MARQUETTE DEBUT IN STATE POLLS
After playing their first games this season CBC, Lutheran North and Marquette are now eligible for the latest Missouri Media state rankings.
CBC debuts at No. 3 and Marquette checks in at No. 9 in the Class 6 poll. Reigning Class 2 champion Lutheran North is ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 3 after muscling past perennial small-school powerhouse and previously top-ranked Valle Catholic.
Teams are eligible for the Missouri Media rankings only after they have played at least one game.
LUTHERAN NORTH’S FULLER SHINES
When Parkway West lined up against Lutheran North in its season debut Saturday it was worried about standout defensive end and Missouri recruit Travion Ford.
Terrance Fuller took the opportunity to introduce himself to the Longhorns.
A 6-foot-3 and 215-pound defensive end, Fuller went off for 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks. A Texas Southern recruit, Fuller finished his junior season with six sacks and 54 total tackles.
Lutheran North (1-0) is scheduled to play at Trinity (0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday pending St. Louis County Department of Public Health approval.
WARD CARRIES ST. CHARLES PAST WINFIELD
Trey Ward picked the right night to have a career game.
The St. Charles High senior running back carried the ball 42 times and rushed for 343 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates rallied to beat Winfield 28-21. Ward rushed for 341 yards and two touchdowns his entire junior season.
The victory snapped an eight-game skid stretching back to last season and extended St. Charles’ winning streak over Winfield to nine in a row since 2012.
St. Charles (1-5) travels to Orchard Farm (3-3) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
GRID BITS
• A belated tip of the cap to Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon for picking up career coaching win No. 100 on Sept. 25 in a 74-12 win over Fort Zumwalt East. Bacon now has 101 wins after the Panthers knocked off Francis Howell North 56-13 last Friday.
Fort Zumwalt North (5-1, 3-0) travels to face GAC Central rival Fort Zumwalt South (3-3, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Fox will not be in action this week, and unless something changes, won’t be in action next week, either. After managing to cobble together opponents through the first six weeks of the season despite a schedule that had been busted up due to COVID-19 cancellations and restrictions, the Warriors have run out of opponents.
Coach Brent Tinker said he expected his team to take a bye this Friday. Fox (5-1) is scheduled to play at Ladue on Oct. 23.
• COVID-19 continues to mangle schedules throughout Missouri. As of Tuesday night, Rock Bridge was forced to cancel its rivalry game with Battle due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Battle is actively searching for an opponent for this weekend.
McDonald County canceled its game with Reeds Spring, which has since replaced McDonald County with Kearney.
Powerhouse Lamar lost its scheduled opponent when Monett canceled last week for a two-week quarantine. Lamar will play Butler instead.
