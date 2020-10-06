Notebook: De Smet, others get approval to play from health department; De Soto back from quarantine

DE SOTO RETURNS FROM HIATUS

In an ideal world, Chris Johnson wouldn’t have drawn it up like this.

But we’re not living in an ideal world so he’s rolling with it.

The De Soto football coach, Johnson led his full team into practice this week for the first time since a 14-day quarantine period was implemented Sept. 23.

De Soto’s football team had two COVID-19 lab positive tests on the roster, Johnson said. Anyone that had prolonged contact within six feet of a positive player was to be quarantined for 14 days. When the contact tracing was done, one of the positive players was smack dab in the middle of the bus that took the Dragons to their game Sept. 18 at Festus.

“That took 13 players off the bus,” Johnson said.

When positives were found in other students who are not football players in the school and contact tracing was completed, it decimated the Dragons’ roster.

“We had two juniors, two seniors and the rest of the team were freshmen and sophomores,” Johnson said. “As much as it was frustrating, it’s out of your hands. You have to accept it and make the best of it.”