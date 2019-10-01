DE SOTO — Landon Porter rose to his feet, brought his hands to his sweat-slicked face and found his composure.
“I was trying not to cry like a little baby in front of the whole town,” Porter said.
A senior center and nose guard for the De Soto football team, Porter leads the Dragons in their ritual celebration after every victory. It's a call and response speech taken from professional wrestling icon Ric Flair. As Porter goes through the routine, his teammates, coaches and surrounding supporters punctuate each call with Flair's signature “woo!”
The 6-foot and 285-pound Porter has been doing it for the better part of three years. None of them hit home like Friday.
“Them Dragons. Them Dragons, man,” Porter starts. “Let me tell you about them Dragons, them Rolex wearing!”
Woo!
“Diamond ring wearing!”
Woo!
“Kiss stealing!”
Woo!
“Wheeling dealing!”
Woo!
“Limousine riding!”
Woo!
“Jet flying!”
Woo!
“Streak beating!”
Woo!
“Son of a guns!”
Porter steps into the middle as the team stands around him and they finish it off together.
“And I'm having a hard time holding these alligators down!” the Dragons yell. “Now give me two claps and a Ric Flair!”
They end with two hand claps and the loudest “woo!” of all.
Porter added a new wrinkle to Friday's spiel when he included “streak beating.” It was an acknowledgment of what De Soto accomplished.
It beat Festus for the first time in 18 years.
De Soto went to Festus and brought home a 38-20 win Friday night. It was the first win for De Soto against its Mississippi Area Red rival since 2000 and its first win at Festus for as long as anyone can remember. The Dragons ended a 19-game losing streak to the Tigers. They met twice last season, once in their regularly scheduled game and then again in a Class 4 district tournament.
In the past, De Soto (3-2 overall, 3-0 league) has made a big deal about “the streak.” Every year Porter, a four-year starter, has been on the team, Festus week was consumed by it. This time was different.
“It wasn't mentioned that much this year, the whole streak thing,” Porter said. “This year we were focused on ourselves.”
Added senior running back Garrett Hardin, “Going into the game we didn't expect anything less (than a win).”
Expectation is one thing. Execution is another. The Dragons had their share of close calls over nearly two decades with the Tigers. Four of the 19 losses were decided by six or fewer points. In 2010, Festus punched in a touchdown with 44 seconds to play to scrape out a 20-19 win. The following year, the Tigers scored with less than three minutes to go to hold on, 38-35.
There would be no close calls this time around. De Soto scored on its first drive of the game and opened up a quick 10-0 lead.
“I knew as soon as that first drive happened it was over. We got it,” Porter said. “There was something in the air, you could just feel it.”
The Dragons helped themselves by coming up with five turnovers. They recovered four Festus fumbles and made one interception. De Soto coach Chris Johnson said those extra possessions are huge every week but especially when you're trying to do something that hasn't been done in a long time. Not having to play from behind made a world of difference, too.
“That 10-point lead was big for our kids,” Johnson said. “It really calmed our guys down. It let everybody just go play football.”
Festus is the second conference foe in two seasons to see a lengthy win streak against De Soto come to an end. Last year, the Dragons beat neighbor Hillsboro for the first time in 11 tries. It's a significant sign of the progress the De Soto program has made in its four years under Johnson.
“Four years ago, our mindset kind of changed with Coach Johnson,” Hardin said. “We were the first or second group to get going and we've had four years to turn ourselves around. We felt like this was our year.”
The year didn't start the way the Dragons hoped. Porter didn't have a post-game celebration to lead. De Soto lost its first two games to Perryville and Mehlville. It wasn't until the Dragons knocked off Windsor 29-20 that they started to find their stride. They've won three in a row and want to keep it rolling.
“The big thing is we had a lot of juniors coming in that didn't have a lot of varsity experience,” Hardin said. “So it took them a little while to get acclimated and build confidence up.”
They appear to have found what they needed at the right time. De Soto hadn't beaten Festus in 18 years but it hasn't won a conference championship since, well, much longer.
“It was 1970-something,” Porter said. “We have two conference championships in school history. The first was in the 50s. It's been awhile.”
The only thing standing between De Soto and its third league title is Hillsboro. The two will play Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Hillsboro. Not that the Dragons are worried about that right now.
De Soto's focus this week is Fredericktown (1-4), which comes calling at 7 p.m. Friday. After they ended Hillsboro's win streak against them last season, the Dragons followed it up with a 14-0 loss at Ste. Genevieve. None of them want to let this momentum slip away.
“Just doing what we do and the rest will take care of itself,” senior quarterback Briar Fischer said.
And when it does, Porter will be ready. The victory ritual is a reward that's earned through hard work and perseverance.
“I don't want to say that's the motivation to win the game but it gives you something to look forward to I guess,” Porter said. “It's not the only reason we try to win.”
But it's a pretty good one.
BREESE CENTRAL'S RAKERS HOME FROM HOSPITAL
Breese Central junior linebacker and fullback Mark Rakers suffered a significant head injury during Friday night's Milk Bowl game against Mater Dei.
The 5-foot-6 and 165-pound Rakers went to make a tackle and in the collision took a hit to the head. He remained face down on the turf for an extended period of time in the first quarter. He was eventually helped to his feet and staggered off the field. Rakers was taken from the game in an ambulance.
Central coach Brian Short said Rakers was released from the hospital on Sunday. There is no timetable for his return to school until his symptoms improve. The early indications appear to indicate his football career is over.
Central (2-3) hosts Cahokia Conference rival Red Bud (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
KIRKWOOD'S MACLIN BACK IN ACTION
Jay Maclin's left dog wouldn't stop barking.
A senior receiver at Kirkwood who has verbally committed to the University of Missouri, Maclin suffered a stress fracture in his left foot in July. He didn't know it at the time and figured the pain, like many of the bumps and bruises that come with football, would subside.
“It had been a long time and it didn't get better,” Maclin said.
He had his foot looked at and it was discovered it was broken. He had surgery on Aug. 17 and was told it would probably take four to six weeks for him to resume football activities.
This past Friday, Maclin returned to action. The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound standout caught five passes for 112 yards as Kirkwood beat Pattonville 38-17.
“It was amazing,” Maclin said. “I'd been working all summer.”
Maclin said it was tough dealing with the injury and recovery when the process began, but he put his focus on his rehabilitation. While he was out, Maclin enjoyed watching junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage sling the ball to the other receivers. Nesslage has thrown for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's thrown at least one touchdown pass to seven different receivers.
“I'm blessed,” Maclin said. “I could have been out for the season.”
Kirkwood (3-2) has won back-to-back games after dropping two against Francis Howell and Marquette.
The Pioneers are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Ritenour (1-4).
ALTON MARQUETTE HONORS MILITARY, HOLTMAN
Alton Marquette plays two Saturday night games this season.
It will be busy for both of them.
This Saturday, the Explorers host Madison at 7 p.m. for Military Night. All veterans and active military personnel will be admitted free of charge and recognized during the game.
Next weekend, when Marquette (2-3) welcomes Dupo (1-5), the Explorers will honor a piece of their history when they celebrate former football coach Ron Holtman.
Best known in the area for crafting Country Day and then MICDS football into a small-school powerhouse, Holtman sowed the seeds for that coaching success at Marquette. He was hired in 1955 and spent 11 seasons with the Explorers before moving on to Country Day.
Holtman died on November 7, 2018 at the age of 90.
All of Holtman's family, friends, former players and anyone else he touched in his lengthy teaching and coaching career are welcome to join the celebration at Marquette on Saturday. There will be a halftime ceremony where a plaque will be presented to Maggie, Holtman's widow.
LUTHERAN NORTH FOURTH AREA TEAM TO SCORE 90
Lutheran North defeated Lutheran South 90-8 Friday night. It marked the second time an area team has scored 90 points this season. On Sept. 13, Trinity beat DuBourg 90-6 in a game that was called after three quarters.
Lutheran North is just the fourth area team to score 90 points. Lift for Life defeated Cuba 90-6 last season. Riverview Gardens beat Normandy 90-0 in 1999.
According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book, the 90 points scored is tied for fifth most in state history. Among those to also hit 90 were Hickman when it scored a 90-0 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on November 3, 1978. Aquinas was one of the three schools that were consolidated to form Trinity in 2003.
Lincoln College Prep set the state record when it defeated Northeast (Kansas City) 138-0 on November 2, 1985.
Springfield Central is second on the list with a 105-0 win over Greenfield on October 8, 1927.
Lutheran North's 82-point victory equaled Hillsboro's 82-0 win over Windsor on November 2, 1986.
RIVALRY GAMES THIS WEEK
• Edwardsville at East St. Louis
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: East St. Louis has won three in a row.
Note: The winner of this game has won the Southwestern Conference championship the last seven years.
• Cardinal Ritter at St. Mary's
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Ritter has won two in a row and eight of the last 10.
Note: Rivalry went off the field and into the parking lot last season when a disturbance call brought a significant police presence.
• MICDS at Lutheran North
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Lutheran North has won the last two and six of the last seven.
Note: Lutheran North has won back-to-back Metro League titles. The last league opponent to beat the Crusaders was MICDS in 2016.
• Highland at Civic Memorial
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Highland has won the last seven.
Note: Highland is the reigning three-time champion of the Mississippi Valley Conference. Civic Memorial's last league title came in 2010.
• Marquette at Fox
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Fox won last year, teams have split last four.
Note: Marquette is 5-0 for the first time in at least two decades.
• Webster Groves at Parkway Central
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Parkway Central has won two in a row and five of the last six.
Note: Parkway Central is 0-5 for the first time since 2003.
• St. Louis U. High at Vianney
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Vianney has won three in a row.
Note: Between 1999 and 2012 SLUH went 13-1 against Vianney.
• Oakville at Seckman
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Streak: Seckman won last season to break 11-game skid to Oakville.
Note: Oakville's last four-quarter victory on the field came in a 28-7 win over Seckman on October 6, 2017.
• Belleville East at Belleville West
When: noon, Saturday
Streak: West has won three in a row.
Note: Since 1999, East holds a 13-9 lead over West.
• Francis Howell at Fort Zumwalt West
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Streak: Howell won both meetings last season.
Note: Both teams are 4-1 with their only losses coming to Fort Zumwalt North.
EXTRA POINTS
• CBC will host another big-time out-of-state opponent this year. Last season, the Cadets welcomed Washington D.C. powerhouse St. John's College, which handed CBC its only loss before the Cadets went on to defend their Class 6 championship.
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (4-1) gets a taste of football in Ohio when Winton Woods (4-1) comes calling. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Located just north of Cincinnati, Winton Woods plays an independent schedule and has earned a reputation for playing the best opponents it can find. The Warriors were a semifinalist in Ohio's Division II last season and are ranked No. 8 in Division II in the most recent Associated Press Ohio football rankings. Division II is the second largest division in Ohio.
The Warriors bring a winning pedigree — 25-4 the last two seasons — and several NCAA Division I prospects including running back Miyan Williamson, who rushed for 2,824 yards and scored 38 touchdowns as a junior. He's verbally committed to Iowa State.
• Confluence forfeited to Bayless this week. It's the second successive game Confluence (0-6) has been unable to play due to a lack of players.
Bayless (1-5) has been outscored 246-19 in its first five games this season.