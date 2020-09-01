Notebook: Duchesne QB makes dynamite debut; Holt rolls at Jeff City; COVID-19 throws wrenches into schedules

Peete didn’t escape his varsity debut unscathed. Francis Howell North welcomed him to varsity football with a couple of catch-your-breath pops.

“I got hit hard a couple of times,” Peete said. “It was hard, but I played through it.”

Peete is just one of several freshmen who have come in and made an impact for the Pioneers. This is the second consecutive season Elmendorf has trotted out a younger lineup. Last season Peete’s older brother, Terrell “TJ” Peete, was a freshman who made an impact. Oliphant was among that group, too.

“They’ve come in and earned jobs,” Elmendorf said.

Taron Peete said having a familiarity with the team and players through his brother made his transition to varsity a smooth one. He said he was used to the speed of the game because he’s been playing with older players. But he’s only been at quarterback for a little more than two years. Peete was a running back, but in seventh grade his youth team needed him to step in.

He hasn’t played running back since.

“I was really excited about quarterback,” Peete said. “It’s something I’d always wanted to do.”