Notebook: Duchesne QB makes dynamite debut; Holt rolls at Jeff City; COVID-19 throws wrenches into schedules

The last time Charlie Elmendorf started a freshman quarterback, Taron Peete wasn’t born yet.
And it was only happened because circumstances dictated it.
“The last time was 1999,” said Elmendorf, now in his 26th season as the Pioneers football coach. “I lost two quarterbacks early in the season. We started a freshman and he played the next four years.”
If his debut is a sign of things to come, Peete, won’t be giving up the keys to the offense any time soon.
The 5-foot-10, 155-pound, 14-year-old newcomer completed 14 of his 24 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns as Duchesne rolled to a 33-0 season-opening victory against Francis Howell North.
“He showed a lot of maturity and he has a lot of athletic ability,” Elmendorf said. “He impressed me with his poise, leadership and decision making. He sees things you don’t coach.”
Trotting out a new quarterback, much less a freshman, under normal circumstances can be a nerve racking. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic it was even tougher.
The offseason practice schedule was completely thrown off kilter when schools across the nation closed down in March. The summer was hit or miss. The Pioneers were working a few days a week and then had to completely shut down workouts at one point.
“We didn’t have much of a summer,” Elmendorf said.
It didn’t appear to bother Peete. He spread the ball around to six different receivers, three of which caught touchdown passes. Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant had five receptions for 62 yards, a pair of touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
Peete was quick to praise his receivers for making his debut a dynamite one. He said one of the things he wanted to work on coming into high school was seeing the whole field and not locking in to one side. As he scanned the field, his receivers weren’t shy about waving their arms to let him know when they were open.
“They were helping me out,” Peete said. “I was making sure everyone got touches on the ball.”
Having someone like Oliphant to sling it to doesn’t hurt, either.
“He’s going to catch it no matter where I put it,” Peete said.
One of the biggest reasons Elmendorf hasn’t trotted out a freshman quarterback in the past is the simple fact that youth is by and large at a disadvantage against an 18-year-old senior who's been prowling the weight room for four years. Mental acuity matters, but so does strength.
“You always worry about the physical part of the game,” Elmendorf said.
Peete didn’t escape his varsity debut unscathed. Francis Howell North welcomed him to varsity football with a couple of catch-your-breath pops.
“I got hit hard a couple of times,” Peete said. “It was hard, but I played through it.”
Peete is just one of several freshmen who have come in and made an impact for the Pioneers. This is the second consecutive season Elmendorf has trotted out a younger lineup. Last season Peete’s older brother, Terrell “TJ” Peete, was a freshman who made an impact. Oliphant was among that group, too.
“They’ve come in and earned jobs,” Elmendorf said.
Taron Peete said having a familiarity with the team and players through his brother made his transition to varsity a smooth one. He said he was used to the speed of the game because he’s been playing with older players. But he’s only been at quarterback for a little more than two years. Peete was a running back, but in seventh grade his youth team needed him to step in.
He hasn’t played running back since.
“I was really excited about quarterback,” Peete said. “It’s something I’d always wanted to do.”
And he did it well enough to help Duchesne beat Howell North in the first meeting between the two teams since 1994. Howell North leads the all-time series 4-3. Elmendorf said both teams needed an opponent as COVID-19 complications have altered schedules. Howell North was slated to play Oakville, which is currently unable to play football due to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s protocols on youth sports. Duchesne was going to host Lift For Life, which chose to participate in the alternative fall season this coming spring.
“We were both looking for opponents, it worked out perfect,” Elmendorf said.
Now the hope is to get through another week and take the show on the road. Duchesne is scheduled to travel to Herculaneum for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday. It’s the first meeting between the Pioneers and Blackcats since they played in the 2003 playoffs and was scheduled before the pandemic.
Elmendorf was looking forward to this week if only because it feels so normal. There is film to review, schemes to go over and an opponent to prepare for.
“It feels good to be back in a normal routine,” Elmendorf said.
Even one that includes a freshman quarterback.
HOLT ROLLS PAST JEFFERSON CITY
Even in these wild and strange times, Ethan Place got a familiar look when people asked him who his Holt football team would open up with Week 1.
When he told them Jefferson City, it was often met with a bit of a sigh and “Good luck.”
Well this isn’t your mother’s Jeff City.
And it sure isn’t the old Holt.
Holt went on the road and scored a 36-7 win Saturday at Jefferson City.
Junior quarterback Cooper Brown had himself a day as he threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another. Junior receiver Jackson Smith was excellent himself as he caught three touchdown passes.
They’re part of the new-look Holt that Place has been building since he arrived at his alma mater prior to the 2015 season.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that fly under the radar,” Place said. “Cooper Brown is going to be special. Jackson Smith, he’s a lightning rod for us and he played lights out.”
Holt returned a significant chunk of its roster that opened up last season with six consecutive wins before hitting a tough stretch and finishing 6-4.
“Every year I’ve been here we’ve gotten better and taken steps,” Place said. “Our numbers are up from before. The weight room numbers are up. I feel very good with our kids and staff. We have talent, speed and we know what we want.”
Having that continuity was key as the Indians took on a Jays team that is under new management.
Scott Bailey was hired by Jefferson City in June. Bailey led Lamar to seven consecutive Class 2 state championships, a state record. Under Bailey’s watch Lamar ripped off 57 consecutive victories, which was at one point the longest streak in the nation. Jefferson City set the state record when it won 71 consecutive games between 1959 and 1965, at one time a national record.
Bailey’s hiring and no preseason jamborees meant there was no film of Jefferson City to review as Place and his staff prepared for Saturday’s game. Instead the Holt coaches went into the archive and tried to get some schemes or packages that Bailey used while at Lamar.
“We dug back and looked at some Lamar film,” Place said.
With few specifics to go with, the Holt coaches decided the best way to go was to focus on the basics. Look at what’s in front of you and do what you know how to do.
“We tried to stick to the fundamentals, flying to the ball and hitting everything you can see,” Place said. “And play as fast as we possibly can.”
Holt (1-0) wasn’t scheduled to play at Jefferson City, but its schedule was thrown out of whack due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Indians were scheduled to play Jennings, but the St. Louis County Department of Public Health hasn’t given area youth sports the go-ahead to play games. Place went looking for an opponent and was thrilled to be able to take his team to Adkins Stadium, home of the once powerful Jefferson City program.
“It was a great experience for our kids,” Place said. “At the end of the day it’s still a win over Jeff City at Jeff City.”
WINDSOR HOLDS OFF HERKY
When Alex DeMatteis was hired as Windsor’s coach prior to the 2017 season he had a question — who was the Owls' biggest rival?
“We got a different answer from everybody we asked,” DeMatteis said.
Seckman would be the natural choice. Both schools are in Imperial, but the Jaguars are much larger and play in the Suburban Conference.
Turns out the answer was right down Highway 61 in Herculaneum.
“Windor and Herky have a history of good ball games,” DeMatteis said. “We thought it’d be a good fit to play each other.”
For the first time since 2005 the neighbors met on the football field and it was a thriller.
Windsor senior quarterback Derek Williams scored a 90-yard touchdown with 4 minutes and 57 seconds to play to lift the Owls to a 16-12 win over the Blackcats.
Williams was a one-man wrecking crew as he rushed for 139 yards, threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Conner Begeman and knocked in a 34-yard field goal.
“I never hesitated, he made a 50-yarder at practice on Thursday,” DeMatteis said. “He was his usual self.”
Williams made a significant impact on Windsor last season as he rushed for a team-high 583 yards and seven touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending injury. He’s returned healthy and hungry
“He’s recovered well,” DeMatteis said.
The offseason was a roller coaster for Windsor as it was for most high school football programs. The Owls got together on and off but nothing like life prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Windsor is still not back to normal as the school is employing a hybrid plan of virtual and in-person learning. But things felt something like old times Friday night.
“Life finally felt normal for the first time since March,” DeMatteis said. “It felt great to see a football game against all odds. It was just neat to be out there.”
In normal times DeMatteis would have already created files and folders stuffed with scouting information, schemes and other things that would be assembled each week as Windsor prepared to play.
This season DeMatteis isn’t planning ahead. He’s working on all it week by week.
“I’m trying to not take it for granted,” he said. “I’m doing it a week at a time because of how precious it is.”
Windsor is scheduled to play host Perryville (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
EAST ST. LOUIS COACHES TAKE A HACK AT GOLF
Terry “Black Cat” Hawthorne was an all-Big 10 caliber defensive back during his time at the University of Illinois. In high school he was a Parade All-American and named the nation’s top wide receiver as a senior.
In a helmet and pads Hawthorne was trouble.
With a 5-iron in his hands, notsomuch.
The football coaches at East St. Louis High found themselves free Friday nights in the fall for the first time in years. Back in July the Illinois High School Association moved football from the fall season to the spring, joining 16 other state associations in moving football out of its traditional season.
With an open evening, Hawthorne, East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett and defensive assistant Rod Felton tried their hand at golf.
The results would make Happy Gilmore proud.
Hawthorne, Felton and Sunkett all whiffed on their attempts to clear the water. Sunkett’s cut missed so bad he nearly fell over on his follow through.
"We were just out there horsing around," Sunkett said. "One of the coaches was taping it and we didn't know. I don't know what I'm going to do this Friday."
It was a hilarious moment for what is a disheartening situation. The Flyers were supposed to play at CBC to open the season. Even if Illinois was still playing, CBC is not as St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health has not cleared the way for high contact youth sports to play games.
CBC coach Scott Pingel didn’t hit the links on his free Friday. He mowed his yard.
East Side would be gearing up to host the Gateway Scholars Classic on Saturday. The only event of its kind in the area, the Classic features four football games loaded with the best teams and matchups East Side can put together.
"This would have been a tough week for us, we'd be making last minute preparations to make sure it goes right," Sunkett said. "We were expecting a pretty big crowd."
This year the highlight game was going to pit No. 1 large school and defending Illinois Class 5A champion East St. Louis against No. 2 large school and defending Missouri Class 6 champion De Smet.
"It's a big loss for St. Louis, both teams are nationally ranked," Sunkett said. "Who knows when we'll be able to get the top two teams in the area together to play again."
GRID BITS
• Tolton canceled its home opener with Macon this Friday due to a lack of healthy players. The Blazers lost to Hallsville 53-0 in their season opener.
Macon (0-1) lost its opener to Kirksville, 35-25. Macon is in its first season under coach Jameson Allen who recently had coaching stints in the area at University City and Lutheran South.
• Savannah canceled road games at Lathrop and at Kirksville the next two weeks after positive COVD-19 cases at the school. Its Week 1 opponent, Excelsior Springs, has been put into quarantine after potential exposure during the game. Excelsior Springs had not canceled this Friday’s game at Warrensburg as of Tuesday afternoon.
Savannah dismissed students early Monday afternoon after learning of the positive cases. The school underwent cleaning and resumed in-person Tuesday.
• A Lathrop football coach tested positive for COVID-19 after Friday night’s game against Richmond. As a result, the Lathrop coaching staff has been put into quarantine for two weeks and Lathrop High has gone completely online for school until further notice. In a statement to the school district, Lathrop superintendent Chris Fine stated that the district doesn’t think it can get enough substitute teachers on such short notice to resume in-person learning. He also stated multiple Lathrop players have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and encouraged anyone with symptoms to see their doctor.
Due to Lathrop’s positive test, Richmond will also quarantine its entire football team.
• Joplin escaped neighbor Webb City 41-40 on Friday in the most highly anticipated game in Missouri. The Eagles jumped on an onside kick in the final minute to secure the rare two-game win streak over the powerhouse Cardinals. Running back Nathan Glades scored four touchdowns, including a 92-yard kickoff return, to power the Eagles to victory.
The Class 6 runner-up, Joplin (1-0) stunned Webb City (0-1) last season 35-28 during a week in which is mourned the loss of Kadin Roberts-Day a sophomore player in the program who died after collapsing at practice. It was the only loss for Webb City last year as it went 14-1 and reclaimed the Class 4 state championship.
According to the Joplin Globe, it’s just the second season-opening loss for Webb City in 36 years.
