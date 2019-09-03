EAST ST. LOUIS — Reggie Love knows what's in store when he and his Trinity teammates travel to East St. Louis to play in the showcase game of the Gateway Scholars Football Classic on Saturday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on the campus of East St. Louis High.
The Titans are public enemy No. 1.
“You're competing against everybody,” said Love, a senior running back. “When you come out you have to beat the odds. Everybody is there. East St. Louis all comes together, and when you come in you have to be on your Ps and Qs.”
If you're not, chances are good you're going home with an “L.” And that goes for all four games on the slate. East St. Louis has put together an outstanding quadruple-header to satisfy the greediest of gridiron fans. Tickets are $10 for all four games and available at East St. Louis High and from any of the participating schools. There is an additional charge for parking.
The first game features Chaminade (1-0) playing Cahokia (1-0) at 11:30 a.m. The No. 9 large school in the newest STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade rolled past Belleville East 50-6 in its opener as running back Amar Johnson rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
It's the second year in a row Chaminade will play in the event. It lost 34-21 last season to Chicago Phillips.
The No. 4 small school, Cahokia began its season with a 26-0 win over Collinsville. This will be the third consecutive year the Comanches have played in the Classic. Last year they battled to the end in a 20-12 loss to Cardinal Ritter. Cahokia felt that loss helped spur it to a Class 5A quarterfinal appearance last season.
“Last year we played one of the top teams (in Missouri) and everyone expected us to get blown out and ran over,” Cahokia senior linebacker Demarveon Johnson said. “I think we earned our respect with that game.”
The No. 9 small school, St. Mary's (1-0) draws Chicago Phillips (1-0) at 2 p.m. The Dragons secured a 26-15 win over Westminster in their opener. Sophomore receiver Kevin Coleman caught six passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
The third game on the schedule might be the most intriguing. No. 1 small school Lutheran North (1-0) faces No. 2 small school Cardinal Ritter (1-0) at 5 p.m. When East St. Louis put together the Classic, no one knew the Crusaders and Lions would be paired together in a Class 2 district tournament. The winner of Saturday's game will have a leg up for the top seed and home-field advantage in the district tournament.
“It's a good experience,” Lutheran North linebacker Itayvion Brown said. “It's two St. Louis teams that are competitive and going against each other. It's a battle for the city.”
It will be Lutheran North's second consecutive year participating in the showcase. Last year the Crusaders were beaten 34-14 by Homewood-Flossmoor, which advanced to the Illinois Class 8A quarterfinals.
Ritter survived its Classic debut against Cahokia last year in part because star receiver Jameson Williams scored two touchdowns, including one that went 71 yards. He's graduated, but sophomore receiver Luther Burden is back after he scored the game-sealing touchdown against the Comanches with 48 seconds to play.
Burden was a huge part of Ritter's smashing season debut as he caught seven passes for 122 yards and scored three times as the Lions won 32-21 at Illinois Class 7A defending champion Nazareth Academy.
Nazareth junior quarterback JJ McCarthy is among the most sought-after recruits in his class and already has given a verbal commitment to Michigan. He threw four interceptions all last season but equaled that amount against Ritter as four different players each picked off McCarthy on Saturday.
The Lions are looking forward to giving the crowd what it came to see.
“It's an honor to be in the Classic. Everybody doesn't get invited,” senior defensive end Joe Moore III said. “We're going to show what we can do.”
The night wraps up with No. 1 large school East St Louis (1-0) facing No. 3 small school Trinity (0-1) at 8 p.m. It's a rematch from last season's triple overtime thriller the Flyers won 32-26 as the clock closed in on Sunday morning.
There were an estimated 10,000 people in attendance last season, including a large group that tailgated on the grass parking area throughout the day and into the evening. It's a spectacle not seen at high school football games in the area.
“This might be the closest to a college game some people will get,” East Side senior safety Antonio Johnson said. “It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Added junior quarterback Tyler Macon, “It really brings out the people and the city.”
East St. Louis opened its season with an impressive 31-17 win at Batavia. The Flyers are looking forward to making their home debut on a big stage and against a quality opponent, albeit one without senior receiver Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper, an Ohio State recruit who withdrew from the school last week. Cooper caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Flyers last season.
“It's fun because you're going against a lot of (Division I) talent,” junior receiver Keantez Lewis said. “You can see how you showcase against them and see where you fit.”
LUTHERAN NORTH'S FORD MAKES JV DEBUT
After being ruled ineligible for varsity competition following his transfer from Lutheran St. Charles, Travion Ford made his debut on the Lutheran North junior varsity Tuesday afternoon against St. Mary's.
A 6-foot-3 and 207-pound nationally rated defensive end, Ford has to sit out varsity games the first three weeks of the season as he waits for his appeal hearing Sept. 18 with the Missouri State High School Activities Association's board of directors.
Ford is a five-star recruit with more than 20 scholarship offers that include Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said he did not hesitate to have Ford play with the junior varsity.
“If you're not getting varsity minutes and you're JV eligible you play JV,” Reed said. “That's the standard for the program.”
KIRKWOOD HITS THE ROAD, NESSLAGE GETS HISTORIC
Kirkwood High has played football for more than 100 years.
No one has made a debut quite like Kannon Nesslage.
The 6-foot-5 junior quarterback completed 19 of 25 passes for 437 yards and nine touchdowns as the Pioneers won 61-35 at Jefferson City on Saturday. The 437 yards and nine touchdowns are both single-game school records.
Kirkwood (1-0) was scheduled to open the season at home, but severe thunderstorms in the area Friday night forced the game to be postponed. Kirkwood athletics director Corey Nesslage said with so many games postponed Friday and a lack of available game officials on Saturday the best option was to hit the road and play at Jefferson City.
“It was the only way we were going to play the game,” Corey Nesslage said.
Kirkwood kicked around the idea of riding out the storm Friday night, but Jefferson City was concerned about traveling late into the night. Lightning continued to be visible in Kirkwood well past 8:30 p.m.
“Once you make a decision you hope it's the right one,” Corey Nesslage said.
It was the right call, but not an easy one. Nesslage was well aware of the impact the choice to play out of town on Saturday would have in Kirkwood. There are only so many Friday nights the Pioneers get to play in front of their home fans and taking one away was not ideal. But canceling wasn't a great option either.
“It's a big decision that affects our community,” Corey Nesslage said.
Kirkwood didn't get to see its team open the season, but the chances of Kannon Nesslage shredding the record book in Friday night's downpour were slim. With dry conditions Nesslage connected with eight different receivers — and that doesn't include Missouri recruit Jay Maclin, who did not play due to injury.
Junior Jackson Fortner caught five passes for 99 yards and three touchdowns, junior Jaylen Phipps caught five passes for 160 yards and three scores. Junior William Lee caught four passes for 101 yards and two scores.
According to the MSHSAA record book, Nesslage's nine-touchdown performance is tied for the second-most touchdown passes in a single game in state history. He joins Glendale's prolific Alex Huston, who did it twice, and North Nodaway's Koby Reynolds, who did it three times. Princeton's Harrison Andrew Smith also threw for nine scores.
Nesslage's nine touchdowns are the most listed in the record book by an area quarterback.
Watching Kannon make such a historic debut was a proud dad moment for Corey.
“It starts with the five guys up front and he's got a special group to throw to,” Corey Nesslage said. “The neatest thing to see is the amount of work he put in to have that moment.”
HOWELL HOSTS FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT
For the fifth consecutive year Francis Howell will host First Responders Night.
This one is expected to be bigger than most.
Francis Howell opened its season at home Friday with a 38-24 loss to Fort Zumwalt North in a driving rain storm. With the weather expected to be better, there's a host of hungry Howell fans eager to see the Vikings for the first time. That Howell is hosting No. 7 large school Kirkwood (1-0) should ensure the crowd swells with home and visiting spectators.
Because of the expected large crowd, Howell is encouraging fans to arrive early to get a ticket and a seat on Friday.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for students and go on sale at 4:30 p.m. The gates will open at 5. There is a block party with a disc jockey on campus from 4:30-6:30. First responders, active military and veterans will be admitted at no charge with proper identification.
There is parking on Howell's campus plus overflow parking at the commuter parking lot off of Research Park Drive. A shuttle will run from the commuter lot to the school between 5:30-10 p.m.
The game ball will be delivered via helicopter courtesy of Metro Air Support prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff. The ball will be presented to Jen Heismeyer, the Howell football booster club president and a military veteran, and her family.
All fans are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
EXTRA POINTS
• Last season St. Louis U. High needed nine weeks to win its first game. The Jr. Billikens matched that total Friday night as they won 52-47 at Battle.
SLUH (1-0) got a monster performance out of senior running back Kellen Porter, who rushed for 135 yards and scored five times. Senior quarterback Brendan Hannah completed 11 of 25 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Senior linebacker Anthony Bohannon was credited with 19 tackles,
SLUH's schedule remains among the toughest in the area, if not the state, as it hosts defending Class 4 champion Ladue (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. That is followed with road trips to De Smet and Jefferson City, then CBC comes calling Sept. 27. There are still games with defending Class 5 champion Vianney and defending Class 3 champion Trinity.
• DuBourg defeated Jefferson 33-27 on Friday. It's the first time the Cavaliers have won their season opener since 2011, when they were victorious at Lutheran South.
DuBourg (1-0) was aided by junior running back Stacion Livingston, who rushed for 145 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jabari Merriweather caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Senior quarterback Isaac Fulton completed 11 of 21 passes for 176 yards and two scores.
DuBourg hosts Affton (1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
• Lutheran St. Charles opened its season Friday night with a 75-0 win over West Hancock. It's the largest margin of victory and most points scored for the Cougars in more than two decades. It bested their 66-0 opening week triumph at Principia in 2016.
Sophomore running back Arlen Harris Jr. rushed nine times for 143 yards and four touchdowns. Four other players scored one touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Aaron Coffey completed 8 of 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) hosts Tolton (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.