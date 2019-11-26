SPANISH LAKE — Jalen “Chop” St. John pounded on his chest to emphasize the point.
“We came in as one so we're going to leave as one,” he said.
A senior offensive lineman for the Trinity football team, St. John has already seen his share of departures this fall. The Titans had a tumultuous start to the season that included top-rated athlete and Ohio State recruit Teriyon “Mookie” Cooper transferring to Pattonville just days before the opener at Lutheran North.
The defending Class 3 champion, Trinity started 0-2 after it was outscored a combined 55-6 by Lutheran North and East St. Louis. Standout senior running back and Illinois recruit Reggie Love suffered an ankle injury against East St. Louis and hasn't played since. After its 90-6 win at DuBourg on Sept. 13, then-coach Terrence Curry and offensive coordinator Chris Shannon were both dismissed from Trinity's staff. John Randle was promoted within to serve as the interim coach.
It was enough adversity to derail a season.
“It was hard. I can't sugar coat it like it was easy when they lost Mookie and they lost (Curry) and they lost coach Shannon,” Randle said. “Our kids lost a lot. For those guys to stick together like a family, it really means a lot.”
Through all the noise, Trinity's focus remained clear and now it finds itself in a familiar position. For the third time in four years, Trinity is one game away from playing for the state championship.
The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 4 in the Class 3 Missouri Media poll, Trinity (9-3) travels to No. 10 Cassville (11-2) for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“We've been here so it's nothing new,” St. John said. “Just come play ball, we live for this.”
Trinity lives it, breathes it, eats it and sleeps it. Defending their championship was always the Titans goal. It's what drove them back into the weight room a week after they were crowned. They didn't plan to lose the pieces they did when they did but the work the players put in helped them overcome those losses.
“Our senior class has really led this ball club and kept them on track,” Randle said. “Keeping the goal in front of them and not letting anything else deter them from the main goal.”
Last year's championship team was loaded with high-level NCAA Division I talent. Quarterback Isaiah Williams and linebacker Shammond Cooper signed with Illinois. Receiver Marcus Washington signed with Texas. Offensive lineman Ira Henry is at Florida State.
This season the offensive load was going to be carried by Cooper, Love and senior receiver James Frenchie. Cooper transferred, Love got hurt and Frenchie has spent the last few weeks battling injury, too. Instead, the more unheralded players have stepped into larger roles and delivered.
Junior running back Thomas Mimes has rushed for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Tam Williams has 17 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Chris Cotton took over as the full-time starter against O'Fallon Christian on Sept. 20. On the season he's completed 98 of 159 passes for 1,346 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He and running back Marquis Palmer have been integral to the Titans success, especially during the postseason.
“We need to step up,” Cotton said. “We can't be freshmen anymore.”
Added Palmer, “It's been a roller coaster throughout the season but I love my brothers like they're my real brothers. We've got a good bond.”
That bond will prove necessary for the Titans to achieve their ultimate goal of defending their championship. Cassville provides an array of challenges that defending Class 2 champion Blair Oaks, which moved up this season, could not overcome. Cassville's two losses this season came by a combined 10 points to Seneca and Lamar. Cassville then avenged itself with a win over Seneca in the district championship game. Cassville would love nothing more than to beat two defending state champions on its way to the title game.
“We got our hands full and our work cut out for us,” Randle said. “We're going into hostile territory and the whole town supports the football program. So we're going to be the best we can and take it play by play. That's the important part, one play at a time.”
Trinity followed that mantra in its 26-0 quarterfinal win over Lutheran St. Charles on Saturday. The Titans shutout a Cougars offense that averaged more than 43 points per game. They said it was all about executing the game plan Randle and his staff put together.
“We're a defensive team,” junior defensive lineman Jonathan Joshua said. “There's 100 plays we have to be ready to play for the shutout. They can't score, they can't win.”
Shutting out Cassville will prove difficult. Even in two defeats the Wildcats managed to put points on the board and give themselves a chance in the end. But nothing Cassville brings on the field will come close to mimicking the storm the Titans weathered off it this season. The players can control what happens between the lines.
“We respect our opponent but we know what we bring to the table as well,” senior defensive back TJ Rush said. “I expect it to be a hard-fought game.”
LUTHERAN NORTH RETURNS TO SEMIS, DRAWS LATHROP
The past two years, Lutheran North has faced down an elite opponent in a Class 2 state semifinal.
The past two years, Lutheran North has been beaten by the eventual state champion.
This year, Lutheran North is once again in the semifinals and finds itself facing another outstanding opponent.
Two years ago, it was Lamar. Last year, it was Blair Oaks.
This year, it's Lathrop (13-0), the No. 2 team in Missouri Media's Class 2 poll and last year's runner up.
The No. 1 small school and top-ranked Class 2 team, Lutheran North (12-0) plays host at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bayless. The game was moved due to the expected soggy conditions at Lutheran North's LaMothe Field.
Lutheran North has not advanced to a title game since 1999 when it won the last of its five championships.
How will the last two seasons of coming so close affect the Crusaders?
Lutheran North coach Carl Reed isn't sure that it will.
“Each season takes on a life of its own,” Reed said. “We're happy to be here and you never take it for granted.”
If the Crusaders had a mind to assume anything during the playoffs, that was wiped away two weeks ago when they narrowly beat Lift For Life 6-0 to claim the district championship. They followed that with a dominating 57-8 win at Scott City last Friday, but the lessons from Lift For Life linger.
“It definitely woke them up,” Reed said. “They came out ready to play against Scott City. They were as locked in as they've been in my time here.”
Part of that focus could be chalked up to less distractions. The Crusaders are on a media and social media blackout. Reed has not allowed his players to use social media the last several weeks after he said in a tweet they had made poor decisions. Part of the consequences for those decisions is not being allowed to talk with the media during the week or after games.
So they have let their play do the talking on the field. Reed would love nothing more than for that to carry over on Saturday, especially for the players who have been on the field the last two semifinal appearance.
“They've been a part of two devastating losses,” Reed said. “You want to finish.”
WESTMINSTER'S HERRING RETIRES
Keith Herring has stepped down as Westminster's football coach according to a press release by the school. Herring coached the Wildcats for three seasons to a record of 15-17 after a six-year run at Brentwood that included a Class 2 semifinal appearance.
Herring is the third coach to step away from Westminster in the last five years. He replaced Chris Pederson, who had the job for one year after he took over for longtime coach Cory Snyder, who left to become the coach at Francis Howell in 2016. Snyder has since returned to Westminster as its athletics director.
Interested parties are encouraged to apply online at Westminster's website.
KIRKWOOD HOSTS 112TH TURKEY DAY GAME
The oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi River will play on Thanksgiving for the 112th time at noon, Thursday at Lyons Memorial Field on the campus of Kirkwood High.
Kirkwood (6-4) has won six in a row over Webster Groves (5-5) for the longest winning streak in school history. Webster leads the series 54-49-7.
Last year's game was a scoreboard-busting affair as the Pioneers retained the Frisco Bell with a 75-34 victory. It's the most points ever scored by Kirkwood and the most combined points in a Turkey Day Game.
This is the first season since 2014 that the Statesmen will have their starting quarterback for the Turkey Day Game. Injuries have ravaged Webster in its recent past. This season the Statesmen are as healthy as they have been in a long time and it should make for an entertaining matchup. Kirkwood boasts another high-flying offense led by record-setting junior quarterback Kannon Nesslage and his stable of standout receivers, including Missouri-bound receiver Jay Maclin. Webster counters with elite skill players on both sides of the ball and Oklahoma recruit Noah Arinze, who's among the top defensive ends in the country.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
They will be available at Webster's athletic office from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and at Chili Fest.
The Kirkwood athletic office will have tickets for sale 8 a.m.-noon and at the Chili Bowl from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
All the revenue generated by pre-sold tickets goes to the school where the tickets were purchased. Game-day sales are split.
THIS WEEK'S PLAYOFF GAMES
• East St. Louis vs. Prairie Ridge
What: Class 6A championship game
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Note: Prairie Ridge has won the Class 6A title three times since 2011. It went back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
• Joplin vs. De Smet at Faurot Field
What: Class 6 championship
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Note: Joplin makes its first championship game appearance since Memorial and Parkwood merged in 1985.
• Carthage at Fort Zumwalt North
What: Class 5 semifinal.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Note: Carthage makes its fourth semifinal appearance since 2015. It has never played for a state championship.
Up next: Winner of Jackson-Staley in championship.
• Platte County at St. Mary's
What: Class 4 semifinal
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Note: Platte County won all three of its state championships between 2000-02.
Up next: Winner of Ladue-Webb City in championship.
• Ladue at Webb City
What: Class 4 semifinal
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Note: Ladue and Webb City have split their previous two meetings and neither team has scored more than 17 points.
Up next: Winner of St. Mary's-Platte County in championship.
• Trinity at Cassville
What: Class 3 semifinal
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Note: Trinity makes it third semifinal appearance since 2016.
Up next: Winner of Odessa-Kennett in championship.
• Lathrop at Lutheran North
What: Class 2 semifinal
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Note: Lathrop made its championship game debut last season when it finished as the runner-up.
Up next: Winner of Clark County-Ava in championship.
EXTRA POINTS
• Eureka junior quarterback Carter Davis was released from the hospital late Friday night after suffering a significant fracture in his lower leg during the Wildcats Class 5 quarterfinal game at Jackson. Davis was tackled awkwardly and was in need of immediate medical assistance. He was taken from the field on a stretcher. Davis wasn't the only Eureka player that required a trip to emergency room. Senior two-way player Jhalon Asher-Sanders was also taken to and released from the hospital Friday night.
• De Smet's Lanell Carr was ejected from the Spartans 37-0 win over Raymore-Peculiar last Saturday. The standout linebacker/defensive end and West Virginia recruit will not be allowed to play in the Class 6 championship game when De Smet (13-0) faces Joplin (13-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Per national guidelines, any player or coach that is ejected from a game is automatically suspended for the next game.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association's bylaws do not contain any language that would allow for Carr's ejection to be appealed. There is a process for protesting a call on the field with the game officials, but the bylaws are specific that it cannot relate to a “judgment call” and must be used to protest a misapplication of a rule.
• The No. 5 large school and top-ranked team in Class 5, Fort Zumwalt North (12-0) makes its third semifinal appearance in four years when it hosts No. 5 Carthage (10-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Carthage's losses this season were both to teams that remain alive. The Tigers were knocked off by Joplin 56-55 on Sept. 13. Webb City beat Carthage 32-7 on Sept. 27. Joplin will play for the Class 6 championship. Webb City hosts Ladue in a Class 4 semifinal.
• No. 4 large school Ladue (13-1) is one of two remaining defending champions still playing. Reigning Class 3 champion Trinity (9-3) is the other.
The Rams have the unenviable task of facing Webb City for a third consecutive year and, for the second year in a row, must win at Webb City to keep their season alive. Last season Ladue pulled out a 17-13 win. The Cardinals and their fans don't walk out of their home stadium after a defeat often. They will be ready to let loose a year's worth of frustration come Saturday afternoon.