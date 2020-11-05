O’Fallon Christian Eagles at Duchesne Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
What: Class 2 District 2 semifinal.
Seeds, records: No. 3 O’Fallon Christian 5-4; No. 2 Duchesne 7-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: O’Fallon Christian 13, Lutheran South 0 (forfeit); Duchesne 19, Orchard Farm 14.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view.
Up next: No. 1 Lutheran St. Charles.
On O’Fallon Christian: Did not play last week after Lutheran South forfeited because of reasons related to COVID-19. … Finished the regular season on a four-game win streak. Last loss came at Duchesne in a 32-31 triple overtime thriller on Sept. 18. Has lost back-to-back games against Duchesne. … Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen has thrown for 1,844 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. …Senior running back Roddy Alexander has rushed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 29 passes for 363 yards and six touchdowns. … Junior running back Jacob Heberer has rushed for 272 yards and a touchdown. … Senior receiver Kalin Black has 30 receptions for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior receiver Matthew Omoresemi has caught 17 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker AJ Taylor has made 79 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior defensive end Cole Wunderlich has made 78 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior defensive lineman Cartrell Ecford-Green has made 45 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two sacks. … Senior safety Colby Bolden has made 56 tackles and four interceptions. … In the defensive secondary Alexander has made 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions. … The defense has made 11 total interceptions.
On Duchesne: Rallied to hold off Orchard Farm with a touchdown in the last two minutes of the district quarterfinal last week. … Advanced to the district semifinal for the third consecutive season. Was defeated by Lift For Life in 2019 and by Lutheran North in 2018. … Won its last two meetings with O’Fallon Christian and holds a 5-2 lead in the series since it began in 2013. …Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 763 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for two touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore Jamond Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns and caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Terrell Peete has caught 17 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. …Sophomore receiver Omarion Oliphant has 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore receiver Cameron Lee has caught five passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. …Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 72 tackles and three sacks. … At defensive end Mathis has made 37 tackles and seven sacks. … At defensive back Lee has made 14 tackles and two interceptions.
