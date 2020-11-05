O’Fallon Christian Eagles at Duchesne Pioneers

On Duchesne: Rallied to hold off Orchard Farm with a touchdown in the last two minutes of the district quarterfinal last week. … Advanced to the district semifinal for the third consecutive season. Was defeated by Lift For Life in 2019 and by Lutheran North in 2018. … Won its last two meetings with O’Fallon Christian and holds a 5-2 lead in the series since it began in 2013. …Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 763 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He’s rushed for two touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore Jamond Mathis has rushed for 325 yards and seven touchdowns and caught six passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Terrell Peete has caught 17 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. …Sophomore receiver Omarion Oliphant has 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. …Sophomore receiver Cameron Lee has caught five passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. …Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 72 tackles and three sacks. … At defensive end Mathis has made 37 tackles and seven sacks. … At defensive back Lee has made 14 tackles and two interceptions.