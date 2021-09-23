O’Fallon Panthers at East St. Louis Flyers

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: O’Fallon 3-1, 1-0 Southwestern Conference; East St. Louis 3-1, 1-0.
Rankings: O’Fallon, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 8A Illinois AP; East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois AP.
Last week: O’Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14; East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 0.
On O’Fallon: Ended nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last week. ... Beat East St. Louis in the spring exhibition season 29-18 for its first win on the field against the Flyers since 2013. It was just the Panthers' third win on the field against East St. Louis since 2000. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 47-of-92 passes for 547 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back DeAndre Lawrence and junior running back Chris Caldwell have combined to rush for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tamarion Bivines has caught 12 passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence has caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman Tanner Hollerich has made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior linebacker Hunter Graham has made 12 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has made 16 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
On East St. Louis: Has not lost consecutive meetings to O’Fallon this century. Lost spring meeting 29-18. Outscored the Panthers 229-37 in their previous four games, including a 78-13 win in 2018. … Senior standout receiver Luther Burden III has caught 22 passes for 346 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert Battle has completed 60-of-116 passes for 792 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for four touchdowns as well. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Marquis Palmer has rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jalen Byrd has made 42 tackles and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman Frank Wilson has made 38 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive back and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 28 tackles.