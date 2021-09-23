O’Fallon Panthers at East St. Louis Flyers

On O’Fallon: Ended nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last week. ... Beat East St. Louis in the spring exhibition season 29-18 for its first win on the field against the Flyers since 2013. It was just the Panthers' third win on the field against East St. Louis since 2000. … Junior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 47-of-92 passes for 547 yards, seven touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back DeAndre Lawrence and junior running back Chris Caldwell have combined to rush for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tamarion Bivines has caught 12 passes for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Lawrence has caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a score. … Senior defensive lineman Tanner Hollerich has made 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and recovered two fumbles. Junior linebacker Hunter Graham has made 12 tackles and two interceptions. Junior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has made 16 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.