O’Fallon Panthers at Edwardsville Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: O’Fallon 3-0 overall, 0-0 Southwestern Conference; Edwardsville 3-0, 0-0.
Rankings: O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press; Edwardsville, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: O’Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0; Edwardsville 56, Soldan 0.
On O’Fallon: Ended a nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last season with a 30-14 victory at home. It was the Panthers' first win over the Tigers since 2011. ... Has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2012 when it started 5-0. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael had a monster game against Waubonsie Valley as he completed 14 of 19 passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns. He was intercepted once. For the season Michael has passed for 704 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Christopher Caldwell has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has made a team-best 15 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Stephan Tolliver has 20 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has nine tackles and four tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
On Edwardsville: Scored 35 points in the first half against Soldan to cruise to victory after having to go down to the wire in its first two games of the season — a double-overtime win at Jackson and nail-biter at home against Highland. ... Has not lost back-to-back games to O’Fallon since 2011, when the Panthers put together a four-game win streak in the series. … Junior quarterback Jake Curry has completed 37 of 53 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns. He has not been intercepted. Curry has rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running backs Jordan Bush and Da’Shawn Larson have split 49 carries to rush for 274 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 14 passes for 209 yards and scored five total touchdowns. Senior receiver Daion Gatson has 12 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dalton Brown has 34 tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Iose Epenesa has 22 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. Junior linebacker Jaiden Vonner has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.