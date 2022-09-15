O’Fallon Panthers at Edwardsville Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: O’Fallon 3-0 overall, 0-0 Southwestern Conference; Edwardsville 3-0, 0-0.

Rankings: O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press; Edwardsville, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.

Last week: O’Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0; Edwardsville 56, Soldan 0.

On O’Fallon: Ended a nine-game losing streak to Edwardsville last season with a 30-14 victory at home. It was the Panthers' first win over the Tigers since 2011. ... Has won its first three games of the season for the first time since 2012 when it started 5-0. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael had a monster game against Waubonsie Valley as he completed 14 of 19 passes for 260 yards and six touchdowns. He was intercepted once. For the season Michael has passed for 704 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Christopher Caldwell has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has made a team-best 15 receptions for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Stephan Tolliver has 20 tackles and a sack. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has nine tackles and four tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has four interceptions and five fumble recoveries.