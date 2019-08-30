Arlee Connors was ready to celebrate.
The Oakville High football coach couldn't hold back his enthusiasm on Friday after the Tigers took a 3-0 lead midway through the second quarter of their season-opener at Hazelwood West.
The afternoon contest was halted midway through the second quarter due to rain in the area.
The status of the game remains up in their air, although Connor is considering it a 3-0 win for his team.
He said neither school could agree on a time to resume the game.
"We're dealing with a lot of transportation issues," Connors said. "There's no way we could get our kids back there on short notice."
Hazelwood West coach Rory Seals said the game needs to be finished by Monday. He believes it is the Tigers responsibility to find a way to return to West for the resumption of the affair.
"It's on Oakville to find a time to come back out and play," Seals said. "If they're not making any attempt to work it out, then it's negligence on their part."
The Oakville program has struggled in recent years. The Tigers went 1-9 last season — the lone triumph was a forfeit victory over McCluer.
Alex Winter accounted for the lone points with a 25-yard field goal midway through the opening quarter. Jake Cracchiolo was impressive on offense.
Connors, a former running back at Purdue University, said his players put in plenty of extra work in the off-season, something he had not seen in previous years.
"They know things are going in the right direction," Connors said.
The Tigers will host Parkway West at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.
EDWARDSVILLE FENDS OFF MCCLUER NORTH
McCluer North was already ahead of last year's pace.
The Stars scored on their opening drive Friday afternoon against Edwardsville before the Tigers answered to a take 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.
That contest was stopped with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the opening quarter, when severe weather moved into the Florissant area.
McCluer North originally agreed to resume the game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. But school administrators decided later on to cancel the contest altogether.
Edwardsvile athletics director Alex Fox believes it will eventually go down as a 7-6 win for his team.
"I've contacted the IHSA (Illinois High School Activities Association) to get more information on that," Fox said. "I'm going to assume it is (a win) just based on the fact that we were leading in the game. We've attempted to do what we can to try and get it rescheduled, but in the end, that's not our decision."
Edwardsville, which went 8-4 last season and reached the Class 8A quarterfinal round, pounded McCluer North 63-0 in last year's curtain-raiser.
But North, which returned seven players on each side of the ball from last year's 5-6 squad, took the opening kickoff and marched into the end zone. Quarterback Antonio Butts scored on a 12-yard scramble on fourth down.
Edwardville junior running back Justin Johnson found the end zone on a 37-yard burst up the middle to tie the contest with 2:06 remaining in the first. Jonathan Rothert added the go-ahead extra point.
The Tigers are 67-16 over the past seven seasons.
North is a program on the rise. The Stars went 0-10 in 2017 and were outscored 435-29.
MCCLUER BREAKS LOSING STREAK
The Comets snapped a 15-game skid with an 8-0 win at Jennings on Friday afternoon in a game that was stopped in the second quarter by weather.
The contest is considered a final, according to McCluer coach Howard Brown.
The Comets' previous win was a 14-9 triumph over McCluer North on Sept. 8, 2017.
Jaylen Gardner hit Kameron Gillespie on a 35-yard scoring strike in the first quarter.
Brown is coming off a highly-successful career as coach at McCluer South-Berkeley, which cut its football program after last season.
He said half of the 100 or so players on his roster played for him at McCluer South-Berkeley.
The Comets were inside the Jennings 5-yard-line when the storm hit.
"The kids were disappointed that we couldn't finish the game," Brown said.
McCluer was outscored 335-28 last season.
Several other area games were postponed Friday and will be made up Saturday or Monday, including:
Fox at Festus, 9 a.m. Saturday
Mehlville at Lindbergh, 10 a.m. Saturday
Westminster at St. Mary's, 10 a.m. Saturday
Windsor at St. Pius X, 10 a.m. Saturday
Sparta at Freeburg, 10 a.m. Saturday
Bayless at Brentwood, 11 a.m. Saturday
Carlinville at Roxana, 1 p.m. Saturday
Kirkwood at Jefferson City, 1 p.m. Saturday
Dupo at Wesclin, 2 p.m. Saturday
Wood River at Breese Central, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Mount Vernon vs. Highland, 7 p.m. Saturday
CBC at O'Fallon, TBD Saturday
Lutheran South at Affton, 6 p.m. Monday
Francis Howell North at Northwest Cedar Hill, 6 p.m. Monday