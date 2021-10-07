Oakville Tigers at Mehlville Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Oakville 3-3 overall, 2-1 Suburban Orange Pool; Mehlville 2-4, 1-2.
Last week: Summit 37, Oakville 2; Fox 21, Mehlville 6.
On Oakville: Three wins so far is the most in a season since 2017 when it won three. The last time it won more than three games was 2015 when it won four. Since 2010 has finished .500 or better one time when it went 6-4 in 2013. …Last week was the first time the offense failed to score this season. Freshman quarterback Adam Kilburn has completed 29-of-62 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore Ethan Venable has rushed for 553 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Damien Moore has rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Nadeem Jalali has caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. …Junior defensive back Joshua Baranovic has made 40 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive end Terrell Cook has made 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Drew Lanzarini has made four interceptions.
On Mehlville: Won four in a row and five of the last six against Oakville. Its current win streak is the longest for either team in the series since 2000. Scored in the final minute to win last year’s game 24-21. …Six points scored against Fox last week was a season low. Senior Mark West scored a 65-yard touchdown against Fox and has rushed for 298 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the team with six receptions for 57 yards. Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has completed 11-of-31 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has made 46 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 31 tackles and three sacks. At defensive back Ohmer has 15 tackles and made three interceptions. West has two interceptions and recovered three fumbles at defensive back.