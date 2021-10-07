Oakville Tigers at Mehlville Panthers

On Oakville: Three wins so far is the most in a season since 2017 when it won three. The last time it won more than three games was 2015 when it won four. Since 2010 has finished .500 or better one time when it went 6-4 in 2013. …Last week was the first time the offense failed to score this season. Freshman quarterback Adam Kilburn has completed 29-of-62 passes for 293 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore Ethan Venable has rushed for 553 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Damien Moore has rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Nadeem Jalali has caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. …Junior defensive back Joshua Baranovic has made 40 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive end Terrell Cook has made 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Junior defensive back Drew Lanzarini has made four interceptions.