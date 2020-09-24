O'Fallon Christian Eagles at Borgia Knights

On O’Fallon Christian: Went for the two-point conversion at the end of the third overtime against Duchesne and didn’t get it. The score was 13-13 when regulation ended. ... Faces Borgia for the first time since 2017 after both teams were open due to COVID-19 cancellations related to St. Louis County teams not being cleared to play. ... The 31 points scored against Duchesne last week were a season-high. …Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen has completed 50 of 86 passes for 476 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Roddy Alexander has rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He’s racked up 194 yards rushing the last two games combined. Senior receiver Kalin Black had a breakout game against Duchesne as he caught eight passes for 102 yards and his first two touchdowns this season. Alexander has caught 11 passes for 106 yards and a score. … Senior safety AJ Taylor has made 43 tackles and four tackles for loss. Senior safety Colby Bolden has made 28 tackles and two interceptions. As a team the Eagles have two total sacks.