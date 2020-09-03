O'Fallon Christian Eagles at St. Dominic Crusaders

On O’Fallon Christian: The Eagles were shut out in their first meeting with Palmyra and for just the second time since the 2017 season. Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen completed 6 of 8 passes for 83 yards before he was knocked out of the game with an injury. He did not return. Without its quarterback the Eagles offense was grounded. The explosive senior duo of running back Roddy Alexander and receiver Kalin Black were held to 44 total yards of offense. The Eagles did not use senior receiver and Miami (Ohio) recruit Angelo Butts, who recently transferred from McCluer North. … Senior safety Colby Bolden made an interception. Senior safety AJ Taylor made 11 tackles and senior defensive end Cole Wunderlich made 10.