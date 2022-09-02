O'Fallon forces six turnovers on way to 35-13 win over Troy

O'FALLON, Ill. — It is a simple philosophy.

But one that the O'Fallon High defensive coaching staff preaches daily.

"All 11 guys have three seconds to get to the ball," O'Fallon senior defensive back Bryant Coley said. "Wherever the ball is, all 11 guys to the ball — no matter where it is."

That kind of swarming mentality was on full display Friday as the Panthers forced six turnovers on the way to a 35-13 victory over Troy in a non-league affair in O'Fallon.

"That’s an emphasis. We make the (opposing) team have to play perfect," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "When we get the opportunity, we have to take advantage. We’re going to put pressure on teams to play perfect football."

O'Fallon (2-0), the No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, won its first two fall games for the first time since 2012.

"We just take it day-by-day," Gettis said. "We want to get better day-by-day. This is a good group."

The Panthers forced four turnovers in the first half.

With Troy (1-1) driving and looking to cut into a 28-13 deficit, Coley recorded his first interception of the season.

"I saw my guy in motion and he got into a blocking position, so I read the quarterback who threw it right to me and I took it to the 50-yard line," Coley said. "I was thinking score all the way."

The Panthers offense took over from there and pushed the lead 35-13 with just under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The six turnovers stymied an offense that piled up 260 yards on the ground.

"You can’t make mistakes like that," Troy coach Ryan Nesbitt said. "You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win big ball games. Those are things we can improve and grow from. I thought there was some positives throughout the night despite all of us not liking the outcome."

O'Fallon was originally going to lean on its running game as senior quarterback Colt Michael had just been cleared to play three hours before kickoff.

Senior running back Christopher Caldwell lead the way with 121 yards and a score.

But it was the aerial attack that really took flight.

Senior wide out Jalen Smith and Michael connected six times for 131 yards and three scores.

"Jalen is a stud," Gettis said. "He’s one of the best receivers around here. He doesn’t get the respect he should. When you have a guy like that, he’s going to get the ball."

Michael finished 15-of-23 for 222 yards and three scores. He was only sacked twice on the night despite a ferocious pass rush led by University of Missouri commit Jahkai Lang.

"I feel like our offensive line is the best in the state," Michael said. "They do this every single week. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Mizzou recruit or a D-3 commit, they’ll get the job done."

This was the first time Troy traveled across the river to play an Illinois team since a 23-21 loss at Quincy on Oct. 19, 2012.

Nesbitt was pleased with what he saw despite the outcome.