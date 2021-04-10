O'Fallon hangs on to hand East St. Louis first conference loss since 2015

The Panthers played for the first time since March 19. They canceled games the last two weeks against Belleville West and Alton because of a positive COVID-19 case in their program.

The program got put on hold, but Gettis gave his players individual workouts to keep them ready for when they were allowed to return.

"COVID is a deadly issue right now," Gettis said. "We wanted our guys healthy and prepared to go."

The Panthers resumed in-person workouts Tuesday.

But they didn't need any time to shake off rust, taking a 21-0 in the opening quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Wagner and TD passes of 23 yards to Deshaun Mosley and 10 yards to Beau Carney.

Michael completed 17 of 38 passes despite playing in winds that peaked at 40 miles per hour.

East St. Louis struggled offensively but pulled to within 21-13 at halftime thanks to a 51-yard interception return for a TD by Dallas Brown early in the second quarter and a 34-yard punt return for a score by Luther Burden with only 30 seconds to play in the first half.

The Flyers trimmed O'Fallon's lead to 21-19 with 10:08 to play when Burden caught an 18-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Robert Battle, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards.