O'Fallon hangs on to hand East St. Louis first conference loss since 2015

EAST ST. LOUIS — Ty Michael and his O'Fallon Panthers football teammates had to wait nearly three weeks for their chance to celebrate again.
It was worth the wait.
O'Fallon knocked off East St. Louis 28-19 in a Southwestern Conference football game Saturday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.
The Panthers ended East St. Louis' 17-game win streak dating to the 2019 season as well as its run of 27 consecutive conference victories that began in 2016.
"It feels amazing," said Michael, the Panthers senior quarterback who threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns along with rushing for another score.
"We ended the conference in last place last year, so to come in here and beat the reigning state champs, it feels great."
O'Fallon (2-0 overall, 2-0 SWC) also snapped a six-game skid to the defending Class 6A state champion Flyers (3-1, 2-1), beating them for the first time since a 10-6 victory at East St. Louis in 2013.
The last time the Flyers lost to a conference opponent on the field was a 35-26 setback to Belleville West on Sept. 26, 2015. The Flyers also forfeited four games that season because of a teachers' strike.
"The guys prepared and we know that East St. Louis is the standard," O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. "Our program has a standard as well. We want to hold it to the O'Fallon standard of competing in every game."
The Panthers played for the first time since March 19. They canceled games the last two weeks against Belleville West and Alton because of a positive COVID-19 case in their program.
The program got put on hold, but Gettis gave his players individual workouts to keep them ready for when they were allowed to return.
"COVID is a deadly issue right now," Gettis said. "We wanted our guys healthy and prepared to go."
The Panthers resumed in-person workouts Tuesday.
But they didn't need any time to shake off rust, taking a 21-0 in the opening quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Wagner and TD passes of 23 yards to Deshaun Mosley and 10 yards to Beau Carney.
Michael completed 17 of 38 passes despite playing in winds that peaked at 40 miles per hour.
East St. Louis struggled offensively but pulled to within 21-13 at halftime thanks to a 51-yard interception return for a TD by Dallas Brown early in the second quarter and a 34-yard punt return for a score by Luther Burden with only 30 seconds to play in the first half.
The Flyers trimmed O'Fallon's lead to 21-19 with 10:08 to play when Burden caught an 18-yard touchdown from freshman quarterback Robert Battle, who completed 13 of 25 passes for 104 yards.
"We've got a young quarterback who was playing in different kinds of elements than he's used to," East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. "It kind of made us one-dimensional. They knew it and they dared us to throw the ball into the wind."
The Panthers put the game away with 1:35 to play.
Facing a fourth-and-3 , Michael found sophomore receiver Christian Joiner in the end zone for a game-clinching score.
"The original plan was to get the ball to (Latrell) Bonner in the corner of the end zone," Michael said. "But I saw out of the corner of my eye Joiner peel off, so I got it to him."
O'Fallon's defense kept East St. Louis under 20 points for the first time since a 29-19 loss to Chicago Mount Carmel on Nov. 10, 2018, in a Class 7A quarterfinal.
"Our defense absolutely shut them out," Michael said.