O'Fallon rallies with 22 points in fourth quarter to stun Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Christopher Caldwell landed flat on his back as he fell into the end zone.

The ball was cradled in his hands as bedlam erupted around him.

A senior running back for the O’Fallon Township High football team, Caldwell caught the game-winning two-point conversion as O’Fallon rallied past Edwardsville 32-31 in a wild Southwestern Conference game Friday night at Edwardsville’s District 7 Sports Complex.

“I did my best to catch the ball and get open,” Caldwell said. “I knew Colt (Michael) was going to get it to me, I just needed to catch it.”

The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and No. 6 in the Illinois Associated Press Class 8A poll, O’Fallon (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) didn’t lead at any point of the game until Caldwell hauled in the two-point pass from senior quarterback Colt Michael with 1 minute and 25 seconds left in the game. The Panthers trailed 17-0 late in the first half and spent much of the second half in a 14-point hole.

O’Fallon never wilted and found a way to give itself a chance in the end.

“It’s awesome. We fought hard. The team never gave up,” Michael said. “The defense had our back. The offense had their back. We just flowed with it.”

Michael was outstanding much of the night. He extended plays with his feet several times when the Edwardsville defense appeared to have him dead to rights. Michael managed to escape, keep his eyes searching for a friendly target and fire the ball for downfield for huge pickups — or he’d run for key first downs.

O’Fallon trailed 31-17 with less than six minutes remaining. Michael hit senior receiver Jalen Smith for a 33-yard gain that set the Panthers up Edwardsville’s 1-yard line. Caldwell finished the drive with a touchdown to make it 31-24 with 3:33 to play.

After the Panthers defense held and forced the Tigers to punt, the offense had 78 yards to go and 1:45 on the clock.

It only needed two plays and 20 seconds.

Michael found senior receiver Christian Jones for a 16-yard gain, then hit Jones on the next play for what turned into a 62-yard touchdown. Jones caught the ball in the middle of the field, broke a tackle and was off to the races to make it 31-30 with 1:25 to play.

“I thought we’d keep going, but he broke that tackle and burst it off, that makes my job really easy,” Michael said with a smile.

Jones hauled in seven passes for 158 yards and scored once. Smith had nine receptions for 157 yards and scored twice. On the night Michael completed 23 of 38 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns and didn’t turn the ball over.

“Colt is a tough quarterback. He’s one of the best in the area and I would say the state,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. “Last year it was his first time playing varsity. This year he’s been in big games.”

The No. 5 large school and No. 9 team in Class 8A, Edwardsville (3-1, 0-1) was left stunned by O’Fallon’s roaring comeback. The Tigers led 17-0 when junior quarterback Jake Curry found senior running back De’Shawn Larson for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:18 to play in the second quarter. Edwardsville led 31-17 when Larson rushed for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:04 to go in the game.

Curry spent much of the night firing the ball to the sidelines with quick passes to his receivers who turned up field in a hurry. Curry completed 20 of 29 passes for 327 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once.

Senior receiver Daion Gaston caught seven passes for 147 yards and had an incredible one-handed grab for a 44-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 24-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Junior receiver Kellen Brnfre caught nine passes for 150 yards.

Edwardsville scored more than enough points to win. It just couldn’t get the stops it needed at the end of the night. The Tigers were unable to corral Panthers receivers who broke first contact for extra yardage, especially late in the fourth quarter.

“I challenged our kids to tackle better this week. We did at times. At times we didn’t,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “If we’re going to beat great teams we have to tackle better. You’ve got to do it. There’s no defense you can call when you don’t tackle well.”

There was no tackle to be made when O’Fallon lined up for the go-ahead two-point conversion. Caldwell was all alone on the left side when Michael floated the pass his way. Gettis said there was never a doubt in his mind the Panthers would go for the win when the time came.

“When we were down by 14 I started thinking about it,” Gettis said. “It’s a high school game, it’s O’Fallon-Edwardsville. In my mind we were going for the win no matter what, win, lose or draw.”

The Panthers had the lead, but the Tigers received the ball and had plenty of time.

Edwardsville got a nice kickoff return from Gaston, who set the offense up at the O’Fallon 47. On the first play of the drive O’Fallon's defense sacked Curry. Three incomplete passes later the Panthers’ offense took the field to run off the rest of the clock in victory formation.

“We were under a lot of pressure. We pulled through,” said O’Fallon senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph, who had at least two sacks. “A lot was on our minds. We just pulled through and got the win.”