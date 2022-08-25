 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OL: Bryce Parson, junior, CBC

Bryce Parson, CBC

Bryce Parson, CBC football

The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Parson returns to left tackle for an experienced and talented Cadets line that returns intact from last year’s Class 6 state championship run.

