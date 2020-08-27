 Skip to main content
OL: Hutson Lillibridge, senior, De Smet
OL: Hutson Lillibridge, senior, De Smet

Versatile lineman can play all five positions as the Spartans ground and pound their opponents. Verbally committed to Tulane.

