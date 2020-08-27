 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OL: Kyle Long, senior, Hazelwood Central
0 comments

OL: Kyle Long, senior, Hazelwood Central

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Kyle Long, Hazelwood Central

Kyle Long, Hazelwood Central football

At 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, he ranks among the largest linemen in the area. Verbally committed to Maryland.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports